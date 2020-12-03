YouTube Originals Announces Full Lineup and New Mini Documentaries for Part Two of 'Bear Witness, Take Action'

YouTube Originals today announced the lineup of YouTube creators, public figures, activists, and influential voices for "Bear Witness, Take Action 2", a two-hour global conversation on racial justice hosted by Common and Keke Palmer premiering live Saturday, December 5 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on the YouTube Originals channel. The special is produced by the SpringHill Company, Fly on the Wall Entertainment, Hudlin Entertainment and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

"The first Bear Witness, Take Action was very moving, and I'm excited to return for the second installment to continue these necessary discussions centered around racial injustices in order to nurture, enhance and protect Black lives. I'm looking forward to the talented and intelligent people we have joining us this time around for more compelling and impactful conversations that we believe will lead to action," said Common.

"I'm honored to return to Bear Witness, Take Action and partner with YouTube in an effort to amplify Black voices and create the changes we need to see now. It is so important that we keep a dialogue about racial justice going beyond any particular moment," said Keke Palmer. "I want to encourage my peers to continue to have thoughtful and powerful conversations that will lead us to change. Let's talk about it, take action, and see change realized."

"Bear Witness, Take Action 2" programming includes the following:

· Musical Performances:

· Living legend Patti LaBelle

· Grammy-nominated recording artist Rapsody

· Multi-platinum recording artist SAINt JHN

· Intimate Panel Conversations:

· Why are athletes such a big part of today's racial justice movement? Reporter and analyst Jemele Hill talks to WNBA 4X All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith and Dr. Harry Edwards, sports sociologist and activist, for more than half a century internationally recognized authority on developments at the interface of sports and society, about the history and future of athletes and political activism.

· What happens when a team owner talks to a major player about white privilege, civic responsibility and social justice? Find out when Dallas Mavericks owner (and Shark Tank star) Mark Cuban talks with 2x Super Bowl Champion, New Orleans safety & activist Malcolm Jenkins.

· Two political commentators, CNN's Bakari Sellers and Peacock's Zerlina Maxwell, look at the implications of the election results from a perspective you don't see on other shows.

· Isabel Wilkerson, author of the CASTE, the hottest book of the season, sits down with journalist Soledad O'Brien to explain what it means to make our society more equitable.

· Soledad O'Brien also talks with NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and Founder and Executive Director of Essie Justice Group Gina Clayton-Johnson to talk about criminal justice reform.

· How do we deal with all the images of violence, the economic pressures of a failing economy, the isolation of quarantine, and social unrest around us? Mental health professionals Dr. Mariel Buquè, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and YouTube commentator Tarek Ali talk about how to cope.

· Renowned philosopher Dr. Deepak Chopra goes deeper than politics to find the path to healing voices of hate.

· Entertainers have a long history of being political activists. We talk with some of the next generations of those actors/activists using their platform like Skai Jackson and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

· Teen activists Naomi Wadler and Mari Copeny talk with activist and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham about how all three of them fight for change.

· Television host and Netflix's "Queer Eye" star Karamo and YouTube creator ARROWS (formerly Ari Fitz) talk with National LGBTQ Task Force leader Kierra Johnson about the intersectionality of race, gender, and sexuality.

· Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson talks with Color Of Change President Rashad Robinson about concrete steps to take action and make change happen in the movement for racial justice.

· Appearances:

· Anthony Anderson

· Katelyn Ohashi

· Asante Blackk

· Chase Young

"With voter participation in this year's election hitting historical highs, people are looking for next steps to heal and transform society. "Bear Witness, Take Action 2" dives deep into changing laws, changing society, and most importantly, changing ourselves. The show transforms hearts and minds through honest conversations, expert insights and inspirational music and testimony that leaves you with concrete action plans that we can all do to make a difference," said Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin.

"Bear Witness, Take Action 2" will continue the racial justice movement that the first installment started through roundtable discussions and panels, powerful live moments, musical tributes, and more. In addition to providing education and heightening awareness, Part 2 is taking the movement deeper, with intimate conversations diving into the systemic racial issues facing this country. Also new to the second installment are "mini documentaries" uniting the Black creator community to tell their own powerful stories meant to inspire change. Mini documentaries from influential Black voices including Storm Reid and DeRay McKesson, along with YouTube creators Beleaf in Fatherhood, Prince EA, Hallease, Team2Moms, Alissa Ashley, Tarek Ali, Kat Blaque, Deestroying and Nia Sioux will be released throughout the week leading up to the livestream on each creator's YouTube channel.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals; Margaret Burris, Sam Burwell, Margie Moreno and Ryan Bratton, Development Leads for YouTube Originals; and Malika Saada Saar and Breanna Zwart, YouTube Social Impact, will oversee the project for the global platform.

"Bear Witness, Take Action 2" is part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories. Over the next three years, this global fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming, and to directly support Black creators and artists to help them thrive on YouTube.

This announcement continues YouTube's commitment to bringing exceptional entertainment, learning, and timely content to fans around the world including the momentous livestream "HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard," which brought the traditional HBCU homecoming traditions virtual; "Resist," a documentary series from Black Lives Matter co-found Patrisse Cullors; "A Day in the Live: WizKid," a live multi-hour special following Nigeria's fastest rising singer/songwriter; "Onyx Family Dinner," an upcoming weekly series gathering the multi-generational Onyx family for open conversations about life and what's going on in the world over dinner; and "Barbershop Medicine" (working title), which will aim to put the "public" back in Public Health and explore the impact race and socioeconomic status have on healthcare and longevity. Additional YouTube Originals centering on global Black experiences and addressing racial justice include: "Together We Rise" (streaming now on GRM Daily's YouTube Channel), "Trapped: Cash Bail in America" (streaming now), a special episode of "BookTube" featuring Jason Reynolds (streaming now), "The Outsiders" (premieres February 2021), "Glad You Asked" Season 2 (premieres February 2021), and new episodes of the award-winning Kids & Family series Lockdown.

Watch the trailer here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles