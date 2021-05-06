Yoke Lore Shares New Single 'Seeds'

Brooklyn-based artist Yoke Lore is pleased to present his new single "Seeds," which can be heard in the critically acclaimed film, Pink Skies Ahead premiering Saturday, May 8 on MTV at 9pm ET in the U.S. and May 14 in Canada. The Kelly Oxford written and directed film, sheds light on the challenges of living with anxiety. "Seeds" evokes an exploratory voyage inward and reflects the themes presented throughout the film. Yoke Lore's Adrian Galvin says, "'Seeds' is about trying to love someone who is going through a crisis." He adds, "It's about the struggle of trying to be there for someone who can't be there for themselves and how that makes love complicated."

In addition to contributing the original single "Seeds" the film, Yoke Lore and longtime collaborator Ariel Loh composed the score to Pink Skies Ahead. Galvin says "Ariel and I have made some ventures into other sonic realms before, but never scored an entire film." Despite venturing into new territory, composing music for the film came naturally for the duo. "Our job here was really to enrich the environment with the reality of being human. Sparse and nostalgic, this score provides a sonic backdrop to the story and setting itself. We made music for a moment in LA in the late 1990's so that viewers have the opportunity to not just identify with the characters, but to identify with the way the story is told, the environment in which its happening, the temperature and humidity of the city, and the external dialogue of a girl in California who is learning to know and love herself."

Pink Skies Ahead had its world premiere at the AFI Film Festival and is part of MTV's newly launched Mental Health Is Health initiative. The film stars Jessica Barden Mary J. Blige, Devon Bostick, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael McKean, Lewis Pullman, Evan Ross Cameron, Odeya Rush, Rosa Salazar and Henry Winkler.

Yoke Lore is the solo project of Adrian Galvin, previously of Yellerkin and Walk the Moon. Yoke Lore layers the harmonies of Panda Bear, the soulful beats of M83, and the modern pop of Blackbird Blackbird to tell "the stories of how we are bound." Galvin's songs start with the folksy timbre of a banjo and add echoing waves of vocals and percussion to create unforgettable pop music with tactile sincerity and conviction. Since 2016, he has released four EPs and a handful of singles, including a cover of Savage Garden's "Truly Madly Deeply" that Taylor Swift added to her "Songs Taylor Loves" playlist. In the last three years, he has toured extensively, both headlining and supporting acts such as Bastille, LP, The Overcoats, Bishop Briggs, and more. 2019 saw the release of Yoke Lore's fourth EP, Meditations, followed by his first national headline tour. Additionally Yoke Lore released a handful of singles and collaborated with NVDES, Jax Anderson, and Great Good Fine Ok.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Emma Mead