YVR Release New Music Video And EP 'How Have You Been?'

Innovative pop duo, YVR, have a new live-action music video for their single "How Have You Been", in promotion of their EP of the same title which has released on the same day. The EP will include their previous singles, "How Can You Tell?," "Pay," and "Love Is Hard," together capturing both the pleasures and frustrations of love.

"How Have You Been" looks back at the impact that our past loves had on us, how even after years of moving on we still carry pieces of them with us. Not in a romantic way, but in a curious, caring kind of way. The music video brings those feelings to life with its somber depiction of the songwriting duo, YVR, always together but detached from one another. The How Have You Been EP is honest peek into the complexity of love, and YVR grows their roots into you using their signature sound and hypnotic pop melodies. And closing out with this title track, "How Have You Been," the song and music video certainly leave that lingering impression.

YVR are not strangers to the music industry. Even though their debut EP Night Days was only released in 2019, both have been working behind the scenes for a while. The duo act made up of Stephen and Courtney Stahl. Stephen produces and arranges all of their music, and Courtney writes the lyrics and creates the melodies but both are accomplished songwriters in their own right and have been published by SONY/ATV. Courtney as Courtney Jenaé has written numerous songs for major international acts such as EXO, Red Velvet, Twice, I.O.I, and Amber Liu to name a few. Meanwhile, Stephen Stahl aka "BUDDRO" has worked with many American and international multi-platinum artists, such as Chris Daughtry, Morgan Page, Bella Thorne, Taeyeon, E-Girls, EDM group Blasterjaxx and many more. He has had songs placed in major movies such as Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip, Last Vegas, R.L. Stine's: Mostly Ghostly, and many other TV shows and commercials.

Los Angeles natives YVR are quickly making a name for themselves with ear candy pop sensibility and cleverly crafted songs. In the early days of their music careers, the married couple turned to songwriting as a way to pay the bills but soon found themselves in the far east shaping the global K-Pop sound. With over four million records sold and a combined ten number-one singles (two of which have reached #1 on the Billboard World Album Charts), the duo is ready to start their own artistic journey.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You