YK Toon Releases New Single 'I Don't Play'

YK Toon (aka NFL Toon) dropped his latest anthemic single "I Don't Play," the title track from his forthcoming project I Don't Play (NFL Rules 1.0). The track comes alongside visual a gritty yet fun music video that features a few glimpses of Toon at a younger age - watch below! "I Don't Play" arrives on the heels of the rising rapper's remixed single and visual "City Rollin" ft Quando Rondo, which currently has over 400k views.

The remix served as a follow-up to the 18-year old Louisiana native's stand out track + visual "City Rollin" from his debut mixtape No Play Zone. The song has over 1.2m streams on Spotify and over 7M views via YouTube. He's set to drop his next project, I Don't Play, in the coming weeks. His buzz is rapidly growing and rapidly and fans are eager to hear more from this new artist.

YK Toon (NFL Toon) is an 18-year-old artist from Houma, LA. He has always rapped and played around with music on his own, but it wasn't until recently that his talents caught the attention of the masses. He dropped his first mixtape titled No Play Zone earlier this year, which consists of 13 diverse tracks all showcasing his different sounds. In the music, he channels his joy, pain and epitomizes the sound of a young man coming out of Houma in 2019. The videos he released for "Free Ziggy', "City Rollin', and 'Old Head' are being received well by fans. "City Rollin" remix arrives on the heels of the visual for "Bust 'Em Up" and "Mask On".

YK Toon is showing no signs of letting up. The next project I Don't Play is a spinoff of his first project but will show just how versatile of an artist he is. Toon's. His music influences are Lil Baby and the younger version of Baton Rouge native Boosi Badazz. His style is a hybrid-esque flow, a good balance of gutter/street and melodic rhythm. YK Toon has over more than 1.8 million streams on Spotify, with more than 86k monthly listeners





