Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour

The tour will conclude on October 29.

Oct. 03, 2022  

GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH. Wynonna's heartwarming return to the stage, alongside Brandi Carlile and very special guest, Martina McBride, saw generations of Judds fans uplifting an enduring artist that has touched countless lives with her music.

"I am so blown away by the amount of love that flowed through the arenas this weekend. These first two shows exceeded my highest expectations! For the first time in my career I was so overwhelmed by the love from the fans, that my knees felt weak and I literally leaned on our guitar player to hold me up. Looking out and seeing all of the different generations of Judd fans was such an emotional experience. They sang every word to every song... which reminds me just how timeless Judd music is. I'm so grateful." - Wynonna Judd

The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome (on select dates) Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates

Friday, October 7

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sioux Falls, SD

*Ashley McBryde

Saturday, October 8

Resch Center

Green Bay, WI

*Ashley McBryde

Friday, October 14

Gas South Arena

Duluth, GA

*Little Big Town

Saturday, October 15

Propst Arena at Von Braun Center

Huntsville, AL

*Little Big Town

Friday, October 21

Choctaw Grand Theatre

Durant, OK

*Kelsea Ballerini

Saturday, October 22

Dickies Arena

Ft. Worth, TX

*Trisha Yearwood

Thursday, October 27

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Biloxi, MS

*Ashley McBryde

Friday, October 28

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, TN

*Trisha Yearwood

Saturday, October 29

Rupp Arena Arena

Lexington, KY

*Faith Hill

Tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour can be found at TheJudds.com.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna's powerful lead vocals. The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business.

The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them. Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.




