Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour

GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH. Wynonna's heartwarming return to the stage, alongside Brandi Carlile and very special guest, Martina McBride, saw generations of Judds fans uplifting an enduring artist that has touched countless lives with her music.

"I am so blown away by the amount of love that flowed through the arenas this weekend. These first two shows exceeded my highest expectations! For the first time in my career I was so overwhelmed by the love from the fans, that my knees felt weak and I literally leaned on our guitar player to hold me up. Looking out and seeing all of the different generations of Judd fans was such an emotional experience. They sang every word to every song... which reminds me just how timeless Judd music is. I'm so grateful." - Wynonna Judd

The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome (on select dates) Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates

Friday, October 7 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, SD *Ashley McBryde Saturday, October 8 Resch Center Green Bay, WI *Ashley McBryde Friday, October 14 Gas South Arena Duluth, GA *Little Big Town Saturday, October 15 Propst Arena at Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL *Little Big Town Friday, October 21 Choctaw Grand Theatre Durant, OK *Kelsea Ballerini Saturday, October 22 Dickies Arena Ft. Worth, TX *Trisha Yearwood Thursday, October 27 Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS *Ashley McBryde Friday, October 28 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN *Trisha Yearwood Saturday, October 29 Rupp Arena Arena Lexington, KY *Faith Hill

Tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour can be found at TheJudds.com.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna's powerful lead vocals. The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business.

The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them. Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.