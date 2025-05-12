Wyatt Flores Extends 'Welcome Back To The Plains Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores will continue his extensive “Welcome Back To The Plains Tour” this fall with newly confirmed stops at Seattle’s Showbox, Portland’s McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater, Houston’s 713 Music Hall, Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom, Calgary’s Palace Theatre and Edmonton’s Midway Music Hall among many others. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, May 13 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

In addition to the upcoming headline shows, Flores will join Post Malone’s “BIG ASS Stadium Tour” next month followed by an extensive run across the U.K. and Europe with 49 Winchester this fall.

An electric live performer, Flores released his first live album, Live At Cain’s Ballroom, earlier this year via Island Records (stream/purchase here). Recorded during Flores’ sold-out shows at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom this past December, the album features songs from across his catalogue as well as a cover of Turnpike Troubadours’ “Ringing In The Year,” and led Country Cue to praise, “a compelling live recording that masterfully captures the authentic spirit of his performances.”

The live project adds to a breakout year for Flores, who released his full-length debut album, Welcome to the Plains, this past fall (stream/purchase here). Produced by Beau Bedford (Orville Peck, Shane Smith & The Saints), the project details Flores’ journey as he balances the struggle of leaving his hometown of Stillwater, OK with the highs and lows of life on the road. In celebration of the release, Flores was recently featured as part of NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, made his late-night television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” performed on “CBS Saturday Morning”and spoke with NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

Born and raised in Oklahoma, the Mexican-American artist has established himself as one of country music’s most vital voices with his three previous EPs, including Half Life. Receiving widespread critical attention, The New York Timespraised, “Wyatt Flores…Has a Superpower: Tapping Emotions,” while NPR Music declared, “a fantastic record…he is making a big splash out there” and Holler proclaimed, “Flores at his gloriously life affirming, existential best.”

Flores has also been recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s 25 “Future of Music” artists, received a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, was selected as Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Additionally, Flores has garnered over 325 million streams to date, saw his 2022 breakout single, “Please Don’t Go,” scale the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and had his song, “Before I Do,” with Jake Kohn featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie. Most recently, Flores was highlighted as part of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s latest “American Current” exhibit.

WYATT FLORES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time

May 27—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

May 29—Kansas City, MO—KC Live!*

May 30—St. Louis, MO—Ballpark Village*

May 31—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival

June 2—Washington D.C.—Northwest Stadium†

June 4—New York, NY—Citi Field†

June 5—Clinton, IA—Tailgate N’ Tallboys Fest

June 8—Miami, FL—Hard Rock Stadium†

June 10—Orlando, FL—Camping World Stadium†

June 13—Ridgedale, MO—Thunder Ridge Nature Arena†

June 15—Denver, CO—Mile High Stadium†

June 19—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium†

June 21—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

June 24—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium†

June 26—Seattle, WA—T-Mobile Park†

June 28—Portland, OR—Providence Park†

July 7—Calgary, AB—Calgary Stampede

July 9—London, ON—Rock The Park

July 12—Cavendish, PE—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 18—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

July 20—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival

July 22—Emigrant, MT—The Old Saloon‡

July 24—Grand Junction, CO—Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five‡

July 25—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheater‡

July 26—Yerington, NV—Night in the Country Festival

July 29—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

August 1—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza

August 3—Saint Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 13—Lewisburg, WV—State Fair of West Virginia

August 15—Montreal, Quebec—Lasso Festival 2025

September 3—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo#

September 5—Pullman, WA—Washington State University#

September 6—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom#

September 7—Garden City, ID—Revolution Concert House#

September 9—Sacramento, CA—Channel 24#

September 11—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater#

September 12—Del Mar, CA—The Sound#

September 13—Santa Barbara, CA—Arlington Theater#

September 16—Flagstaff, AZ—Pepsi Amphitheater#

September 17—Albuquerque, NM—Revel#

September 20—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall~

September 27—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

October 4—Dublin, Ireland—3 Olympia Theatre^

October 5—Belfast, Northern Ireland—Telegraph Building^

October 7—Glasgow, Scotland—O2 Academy^

October 8—Manchester, England—Academy 1^

October 10—Leeds, England—Stylus^

October 11—Birmingham, England—O2 Institute^

October 14—London, England—Roundhouse^

October 16—Bristol, England—O2 Academy^

October 18—Ghent, Belgium—Club Wintercircus^

October 20—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso^

October 21—Groningen, Netherlands—De Oosterpoort^

October 22—Cologne, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria^

October 24— Berlin, Germany—Astra^

October 25—Hamburg, Germany—Docks^

October 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega Main Hall^

October 28—Stockholm, Sweden—Filadelfia^

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller^

November 8—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom+

November 11—Calgary, AB—The Palace Theatre+

November 12—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall+

November 14—Saskatoon, SK—Coors Event Centre+

November 15—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre+

December 2—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

February 12, 2026—Perth, AUS—Astor Theatre

February 14, 2026—Melbourne, AUS—Forum Theatre

February 15, 2026—Melbourne, AUS—Forum Theatre

February 17, 2026—Thirroul, AUS—Anita’s Theatre

February 18, 2026—Sydney, AUS—Enmore Theatre

February 21, 2026—Brisbane, AUS—Fortitude Music Hall

February 22, 2026—Brisbane, AUS—Fortitude Music Hall

*with special guest Kaitlin Butts

†supporting Post Malone

‡with special guest Jonah Kagan

#with special guest The Brudi Brothers

~with special guest The Droptines

^supporting 49 Winchester

+with special guest Noah Rinker

Photo credit: Matt Paskert

