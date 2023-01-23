Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wizkid Announces London Show Date

Tickets for the July 29th show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go on sale on Friday 27th January at 10am.

Jan. 23, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling Nigerian global superstar, Wizkid, has announced a London tour date for 2023 in support of his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego.

Wizkid, will be performing for the first time live at the incredible state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, July 29th, 2023. This marks Wizkid's return to London after his historic three-date sold-out run at the O2 Arena in 2021, which was described as "a triumph for African music's increasingly globalized reach" - Evening Standard. "The Afrobeat superstar had the O2 Arena in the palm of his hand" - The Telegraph

Wizkid began his career in music at just 11 years old in Lagos, Nigeria. His first record, Lil Prinz, was recorded in 2001 in collaboration with Glorious Five. Since then, he has become a global phenomenon, releasing multiple albums and singles, collaborating with some of the biggest names in music, and performing on some of the world's biggest stages.

Prior to the release of More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid dropped the singles "Money & Love" and "Bad To Me". Along with featuring on Chris Brown's track -"Call Me Every Day". The 13-track album features collaborations with Skepta, Shenseesa, Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Naira Marley and Don Toilver.

Wizkid reached a major career milestone in 2020 with his Grammy-nominated album Made in Lagos, which has over a billion streams to its name. The album reached #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart and marked his first top UK top 20. Global hit single "Essence" featuring Tems spent 21 weeks in the Official Charts, peaking at #16, and achieved RIAA-certified 2x Platinum status.

Tickets for the July 29th show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go on sale on Friday 27th January at 10am. Don't miss your chance to experience the energy of Wizkid live in concert, grab your tickets here.

"Big Green Coach, the Official Transport Supplier to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is offering carbon-neutral return coach travel to the WizKid concert at the stadium. Available here."

WIZKID 2023 UK TOUR DATE

Saturday, July 29th - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



