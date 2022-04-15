Winterlark Debut New Single 'Walking This Away'

Acoustic folk-jazz duo Winterlark are a modern day George Burns and Gracie Allen. The couple's playfully barbed banter and telepathic timing is almost vintage vaudevillian. An invitation into a Winterlark experience is a special kind offering, replete with songs crafted in the tradition of the Great American Songbook and zested with zingers du jour.

BroadwayWorld is pleased to share a new single by the duo, titled "Walking This Away," a new track from their new EP, In Walked Winterlark, titled such as a playful nod to classic naming conventions such as Thelonious Monk's In Walked Bud and the Beatles' With The Beatles.

"'Walking This Away' is a song about an easily relatable situation that any couple may find themselves in, resulting in the self-imposed adult version of a timeout, a walk to let off steam. The edgy chords-minors with major sevenths-reflect the tense situation. What makes this song unusual for us is the George-and-Gracie middle," Winterlark stated.

Walking This Away is a slinky folk-jazz composition with an unexpected chord choice, an imaginative key change, a lyrical bass solo, a dazzling lead guitar solo, and brand-epitomizing witty repartee. Thematically, the song details an innocuous lover's quarrel where, to ease the tension, both parties take head-clearing walks. The playful banter within the song arose organically, and the quips come fast and fluid.

"We've written a number of tunes with banter in them, an easy extension of our real-life dynamic. We actually do sit around trading quips. But this song takes our "brand" a step further, perhaps, as if our one-take, live-in-studio recording were an audition for a stand-up comedy routine."

Listen to the new single here: