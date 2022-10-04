Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Winter Shares New Single 'sunday'

Winter Shares New Single 'sunday'

Her new album will be released on October 14.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Winter has shared the final preview of her new album What Kind of Blue Are You?, due out October 14th on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy).

"sunday" is a fever dream meditation on social media toxicity, a topic she says is "always on my mind and generates a lot of fear and anxiety for me. It's a critique on social media's effect on mental health and contorted beauty standards for women."

The new single comes on the heels of her European & Australian tour supporting Hatchie. Winter will embark on a tour of the East Coast next month, including a homecoming show in Los Angeles at Zebulon on Oct 22nd.

Over the course of the pandemic, Samira decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point. "I felt like I was making music in a dark cave with an old friend and no one else existed," Samira says of the process.

Within that place of separation from the outside world, she was able to venture into the core of Winter, imbuing every musical choice with a confident intentionality, and newfound vulnerability.

Whereas 2020's Endless Space (Between You and I) was steeped in fairytale surrealism and springlike grace, What Kind of Blue Are You? is crystalline and spartan, songs stripped to their inner blue core - Winter's smoldering shadow self. Watch the videos for previous singles "good" featuring SASAMI & "atonement" featuring Hatchie below.

Winter has just completed a tour of Australia & Europe with Hatchie, and will return to the States for a headline show in Los Angeles at Zebulon on Oct 22nd, followed by an East Coast tour with Peel Dream Magazine that includes a Nov 4th show in NYC at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout #

Oct 29 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground #

Oct 31 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

Nov 1 - Boston, MA @ Lilypad #

Nov 3 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong #

Nov 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right #

Nov 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club #

# support from Peel Dream Magazine

* supporting Panchiko

TodayTix Extension


From This Author - Michael Major


Keelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK TourKeelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK Tour
October 3, 2022

Pop artist Keelie Walker is set to release her new single ‘SHYBOY’ on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, ‘SHYBOY’ received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single. The track is also inspired by Keelie’s own teenage years being introverted.
Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'
October 3, 2022

Seattle's CALM COLLAPSE, which features Doug Lorig (Roadside Monument) and Rob Smith (Traindodge, Museum of Light), has unveiled its first single 'Positive Greed' off the forthcoming album 'Mirrored Nature.' The upcoming LP 'Mirrored Nature' was recorded by Matt Bayles (Botch, Mastodon, Minus The Bear).
Sultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in TorontoSultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in Toronto
October 3, 2022

The event, part of the Canadian Arab Orchestra's “Festival of Arabic Music & Arts” will feature the Sultans of String (Chris McKhool - violin, Kevin Laliberté - guitar, Drew Birston - bass), as well as guests from their album. Artists include singer Leen Hamo, and clarinet player Majd Sekkar, both of whom came to Canada as refugees from Syria.  
HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'
October 3, 2022

Already supported by industry trailblazer Pete Tong, who has been spinning the new single in club sets, HOSH has interpreted Tim Buckley’s Song to the Siren (later covered and released by This Mortal Coil in 1983), into a completely fresh slice of melodic house heaven whilst capturing the delicate writing and vocals of the originals.
Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final TourWynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour
October 3, 2022

The 11-date arena tour continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.