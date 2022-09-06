Winter Shares New Single 'good' Feat. SASAMI

Winter has shared another preview of her new album What Kind of Blue Are You?, due out October 14th on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy).

"good" is a gorgeous slowcore spectacle that features a plume of harmonies from SASAMI. "This song is intoxicating." says Samira Winter, "SASAMI has such a strong presence and voice, she really turned up the notch in how alluring and seductive this song feels."

Over the course of the pandemic, Samira decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point. "I felt like I was making music in a dark cave with an old friend and no one else existed," Samira says of the process.

Within that place of separation from the outside world, she was able to venture into the core of Winter, imbuing every musical choice with a confident intentionality, and newfound vulnerability.

Whereas 2020's Endless Space (Between You and I) was steeped in fairytale surrealism and springlike grace, What Kind of Blue Are You? is crystalline and spartan, songs stripped to their inner blue core - Winter's smoldering shadow self. Watch the video for previous single "atonement" below, which features Hatchie.

Winter is currently on tour in Australia & Europe with Hatchie, and will return to the States for a headline show in Los Angeles at Zebulon on Oct 22nd, followed by an East Coast tour that includes a Nov 4th show in NYC at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Winter Tour Dates

Sep 9 - Melbourne, VIC - Corner Hotel #

Sept 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique, AB Club #

Sept 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso #

Sept 14 - Cologne, Germany - Yuca #

Sept 16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb #

Sept 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Ideal Bar, VEGA #

Sept 19 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus #

Sept 23 - Paris, France - Le Pop-up du Label #

Sept 25 - Bristol, UK - Louisiana #

Sept 26 - Manchester, UK - YES #

Sept 27 - London, UK - Village Underground #

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout

Oct 29 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Oct 31 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Nov 1 - Boston, MA @ Lilypad

Nov 3 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Nov 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Nov 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

# w/ Hatchie

* w/ Panchiko