Winny Shares Infectious 'Lego' Single

A melting pot of sounds that push a vibrant and feel-good energy against the intricacies of the human experience, Afro-reggae newcomer Winny shares her latest dancefloor filler, “Lego," out now on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Navigating the intricacies of a relationship where the heart yearns for love while the mind seeks self-preservation, Winny has crafted a song that captures the duality of vulnerability and defending your inner peace from the tumultuous ups and downs of a turbulent connection. Laced atop a production embedded with an irresistible groove, “Lego” weaves R&B, funk, and reggae elements into one seamless spin. Designed to encourage listeners to get on their feet and dance, Winny’s infectious melodies and captivating vocals create a wheel-up worthy listen that boasts her artistic prowess.

When asked about the release, Winny explained, "'Lego' is all about the emotional struggle of being caught in a complicated relationship, between love and self-protection, while refusing to be taken on an emotional rollercoaster."

In under 18 months since her debut, the Benue State hailing luminary has accumulated co-signs from household names like Omah Lay, in addition to US tastemakers Ones To Watch, UPROXX, and VIBE who referred to Winny as “a thriving singer intersecting Afrobeats and R&B.” Praised for her trailblazing sound, the promising talent continues to solidify her bubbling status with her latest single "Lego."

ABOUT WINNY

Winifred Ohili Adanu, professionally known as Winny, is an Afro-reggae singer from Benue State, Nigeria. The talented Idoma singer was born and raised in Jos, Nigeria and her sound embodies a blend of Reggae, R&B/Soul and Afro music, coupled with a unique vocal texture and delivery. Drawing inspiration from artists like Chronixx, Wizkid, and Kranium, Winny brings her own distinct edge to her music, infusing it with messages of love, compassion, self-awareness, and belonging. Growing up in a large family instilled the values of contentment, love, and faith; which continue to shape her identity and artistic expression. As she embarks on her musical journey, Winny aims to evoke profound emotional connections with her audience while establishing a distinctive artistic persona.

In April 2023, she released her debut 7-track self-titled project, which included the dynamic singles, "Pretty" and "Don’t Leave" — the latter of which debuted in the Top 200 of the Apple R&B/Soul Chart in Nigeria, Kenya, Congo, and Gambia — and garnered Winny co-signs from major artists like Omah Lay, plus early support from key US media including VIBE Magazine, UPROXX, Consequence, Ones To Watch, and Early Rising. The project soared to Number 1 on the Apple Music R&B/Soul Chart in Nigeria and across multiple charts in at least 19 countries in Africa, North America, and the UK within its first week. Eager to break boundaries and ascend to the zenith of the music industry, Winny promises an exciting future.

