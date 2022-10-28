Winny Shares Debut Single 'Pretty'
“Pretty” available now to stream on all digital platforms via The Orchard.
Nigerian Afro R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Winny proves she's an artist to watch with the release of her breathtaking debut single "Pretty" available now to stream on all digital platforms via The Orchard.
Co-written by Winny with Jesse Zagi and Kingsley Cyprian alongside production by duo WodeMagic, "Pretty" was recorded in a home studio in Winny's hometown of Jos in Northern Nigeria and was inspired by a failed relationship. The dynamic endearing song is a direct message to love the things that make one feel special.
Winny shares, "I wrote 'Pretty' to communicate self-love. There's nobody that can love me like me. I want people to embrace themselves regardless of who they are, what they are, where they come from or what they are going through."
Winifred Ohili Adanu, professionally known as Winny, is a multi-genre artist hailing from Benue State, Nigeria. The talented Idoma singer's sound embodies a stunning blend of Reggae, R&B/Soul and Afro music, coupled with her unique vocal texture and delivery that gives the impressive young artist a distinct edge to her music.
Winny seeks to communicate love, compassion, self-awareness and belonging in her music and songwriting and draws influences from artists like Chronixx, Wizkid, Chris Brown and Kranium.
Having grown up in a family of twelve - contentment, love, and faith were the key values that shaped her identity. With her music career very much still in its infancy, Winny's goal is to use her music to create emotive feelings in her listeners, as well as to express a compelling artistic brand distinctly all her own.
Her music and art will continue to remain a medium to communicate her feelings as one of the most exciting and talented new global artists to watch who is ready to shatter all barriers to make it to the top.
Listen to the new single here:
PHOTO CREDIT: Oluwapelumi Abiona
From This Author - Michael Major
October 27, 2022
Pop iconoclast UPSAHL announces her upcoming EP Sagittarius. She also releases a new single and music video, “Into My Body,” out now. On the heels of UPSAHL’s highly successful first-ever headline tour, Sagittarius promises to provide an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pay homage to her sign.
Katy Perry Announces 2023 'PLAY' Las Vegas Residency Show Dates
October 27, 2022
International sensation, Katy Perry, is giving music fans 14 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new 2023 show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: PLAY,” at Resorts World Theatre. The new shows are scheduled for Feb. 15 – 25 and March 3 - April 15.
Starz Renews THE SERPENT QUEEN For Season Two
October 27, 2022
STARZ has announced its popular, critically acclaimed series “The Serpent Queen” will return for an eight-episode second season with Golden Globe® winner, two-time Academy Award® and two-time BAFTA Award-nominated actress Samantha Morton starring as ruthless ruler Catherine de Medici.
Cuffed Up Release New Single '10 for 10'
October 27, 2022
CUFFED UP, has followed up with another explosive new single new single called “10 for 10”. It follows the band’s other new track “Even The Worm Will Turn”, which was released late last month. “10 for 10” was mixed by Seth Manchester (METZ, Atlas Vending), mastered by Joe Laporta (IDLES, David Bowie, Leon Bridges), produced by Dan Sadin.
Catapult Film Fund Announces Megan Gelstein & Theresa Navarro as Co-Directors
October 27, 2022
Catapult Film Fund announces Megan Gelstein and Theresa Navarro as the organization’s first Co-Directors. They will share executive responsibilities for the San Francisco-based nonprofit, known for its early-stage support of artful documentary films like The Territory, Crip Camp, and Academy Award-winner American Factory.