Winny Shares Debut Single 'Pretty'

Nigerian Afro R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Winny proves she's an artist to watch with the release of her breathtaking debut single "Pretty" available now to stream on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Co-written by Winny with Jesse Zagi and Kingsley Cyprian alongside production by duo WodeMagic, "Pretty" was recorded in a home studio in Winny's hometown of Jos in Northern Nigeria and was inspired by a failed relationship. The dynamic endearing song is a direct message to love the things that make one feel special.

Winny shares, "I wrote 'Pretty' to communicate self-love. There's nobody that can love me like me. I want people to embrace themselves regardless of who they are, what they are, where they come from or what they are going through."

Winifred Ohili Adanu, professionally known as Winny, is a multi-genre artist hailing from Benue State, Nigeria. The talented Idoma singer's sound embodies a stunning blend of Reggae, R&B/Soul and Afro music, coupled with her unique vocal texture and delivery that gives the impressive young artist a distinct edge to her music.

Winny seeks to communicate love, compassion, self-awareness and belonging in her music and songwriting and draws influences from artists like Chronixx, Wizkid, Chris Brown and Kranium.

Having grown up in a family of twelve - contentment, love, and faith were the key values that shaped her identity. With her music career very much still in its infancy, Winny's goal is to use her music to create emotive feelings in her listeners, as well as to express a compelling artistic brand distinctly all her own.

Her music and art will continue to remain a medium to communicate her feelings as one of the most exciting and talented new global artists to watch who is ready to shatter all barriers to make it to the top.

PHOTO CREDIT: Oluwapelumi Abiona