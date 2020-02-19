Wilsen Release New Song 'Align'

Today, the Brooklyn-based trio Wilsen released a new single "Align" ahead of their new album Ruiner out this Friday, February 21 via Secret City Records / Dalliance Recordings. The Fader said, "It's a record defined by its restraint, each song seemingly bursting at its seems but never rising in volume above a heady but muffled swirl, always anchored by Tamsin Wilson's whisper-clear voice." Ruiner has just received 4 star reviews by MOJO, The Line of Best Fit and The Sun in the UK days before being officially released.

Listen to "Align" below!

Preorder and presave the new album Ruiner here.

"'Align' is about the weight and occasional jolting effect of eye contact. That rare experience when connecting eyes throws you into a narrative," explains Tamsin Wilson. "The song was arranged with drummer Gabe Smith who helped us trim the excess and stabilize dynamics. His involvement was crucial in our record-making process. We tracked the basics at Douglass Recordings and Johnny's guitar overdubs at Black Lodge studio, using the original bedroom demo vocal percussion to kick off the song."

Recently, Wilsen spoke with Interview Magazine about the influences behind Ruiner and their recent single "Feeling Fancy."

The album's title track "Ruiner" was embraced by was embraced by American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan, The Line of Best Fit, and NPR Music's New Music Friday Playlist. Wilsen consequently released a "nightmare remix" by Daughter's Igor Haefeli. So far, "Ruiner" has received support from AAA radio stations such as KXT, WFUV, WPYA, WSCA, WUNC, WXRT and many more.

For the follow-up to their acclaimed debut I Go Missing In My Sleep, the trio comprised of Tamsin Wilson (guitar/vocals), Johnny Simon Jr. (guitar) and Drew Arndt (bass) partnered with acclaimed producer Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver) and mastering engineer Sarah Register (Ariana Grande, Protomartyr, U.S. Girls).

For Tamsin Wilson, the album finds her moving towards personal self-acceptance. "I have an inherent shyness," she says. "I'm acknowledging and finding a way with it as I get older." Throughout the record, she comes to terms with her many sides, including her introversion and her inner, self-sabotaging monster to which the album title refers. On "Feeling Fancy," with her distinctively hushed vocals overpowering the track's clamorous instrumentals, Wilson offers listeners a powerful, and celebratory, declaration that "Quiet's not a fault to weed out."

"Making this record was somewhat of a coming of age process," Wilson explains. "We're getting older and becoming more deliberate, less precious, less measured. Overthinking less and trusting instincts more."

Wilsen will celebrate the release of Ruiner with a free album release show on February 21 at Rough Trade in Brooklyn. On March 19, the band will kick off a national tour with Poliça that will make stops in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and many more. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

2/21: Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade (Album Release Party)

3/19: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

3/20: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/21: Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx

3/23: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

3/24: Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

3/25: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/27: New York, NY - Webster Hall

3/28: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/29: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/31: Columbus, OH - The Basement

4/1: St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

4/2: Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn

4/10: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

4/16: Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4/17: Vancouver, BC - Venue

4/18: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

4/20: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

4/21: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4/22: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

4/24: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

4/25: Albuquerque, NM - Sister

4/27: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

4/28: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

4/29: Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

4/30: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

5/1: Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

5/2: Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

*All dates with Poliça except 2/21

Photo Credit: CF Watkins





Related Articles View More Music Stories