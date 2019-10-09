Wilsen Announce Spring 2020 Tour Supporting Polica

The Brooklyn-based trio Wilsen have announced a Spring 2020 tour supporting Poliça that will kick off on March 19, 2020 in Madison, WI. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 11. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit www.thisiswilsen.com.

"As longtime fans of Poliça we are beyond excited - and absolutely honoured - to be opening for them on their North American tour," said Tamsin Wilson. "We couldn't think of a better scenario to share some new music either!"

In 2017, Wilsen, the trio of Tamsin Wilson (guitar/vocals), Johnny Simon Jr. (guitar) and Drew Arndt (bass), released their debut full length album I Go Missing In My Sleep via Secret City Records. NPR Music called Wilson "...a major revelation: a singer whose moody, calmly dreamy voice would sound amazing in just about any genre or context," and Stereogum praised its "graceful tenderness" and said, "Wilson is capable of drawing blood with swift lyrical jabs that strike chords you didn't see coming." To date, Wilsen has amassed over 10 million combined streams for her music online.

Tour Dates with Poliça:

3/19: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

3/20: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/21: Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx

3/23: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

3/24: Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

3/25: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/27: New York, NY - Webster Hall

3/28: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/29: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/31: Columbus, OH - The Basement

4/1: St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

4/2: Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn

4/10: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

4/16: Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4/17: Vancouver, BC - Venue

4/18: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

4/20: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

4/21: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4/22: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

4/24: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

4/25: Albuquerque, NM - Sister

4/27: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

4/28: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

4/29: Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

4/30: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

5/1: Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

5/2: Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

Photo Credit: CF Watkins





