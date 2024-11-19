Willow Avalon Confirms Anticipated Debut Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising singer, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon will kick off her debut headline tour in January. Following a series of sold-out headline shows this fall, including a recent performance at Los Angeles’ The Roxy Theatre, the 2025 tour features stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Nashville’s Exit/In, Washington D.C.’s The Atlantis, Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern, Boston’s The Sinclair and more. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 20 at 10:00am local time with the general on-sale following this Friday, November 22 at 10:00am local time. Full details and ticket information can be found HERE.

Avalon is poised for a breakout year with the release of her highly anticipated, full-length debut album, Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell, due January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. Ahead of the release, Avalon recently shared a new single, “Country Never Leaves,” an ode to the small farm town in Georgia where she grew up. Listen/share HERE.

Named one of Holler’s “Upcoming Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know,” Avalon has already garnered widespread attention with her songs “Tequila and Whiskey” and “Homewrecker,” amassing nearly 100 million views on social media to date, as well as over 15 million streams across platforms in just the last two months. Originally from Georgia and now based in New York, Avalon’s musical journey began with her first word being “Elvis.” She grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as a form of escapism. She plays, writes and produces her music alongside a small group of collaborators, crafting a sound that refreshingly blends classic country and Americana sounds. Her unique style has led her to share stages with Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen and more.

Avalon released her debut EP, Stranger, earlier this year, which serves as an introduction to her one-of-a-kind sound. The EP has garnered over 15 million worldwide streams to date and includes the viral songs “Honey Ain’t No Sweeter,” “Stranger” and “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke,” which was hailed by Billboard as a “Country Song You Need To Know.” Avalon will release the official music video for “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke” this Thursday. Listen to Stranger HERE.

WILLOW AVALON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 22 at 10AM local time

November 21—Boston, MA—Roadrunner* (SOLD OUT)

November 22—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore*

November 23—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore*

January 31—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis

February 1—Richmond, VA—Richmond Music Hall

February 3—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre

February 4—Durham, NC—Motorco Music Hall

February 6—Athens, GA—40 Watt

February 7—Nashville, TN—Exit/In

February 8—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

February 10—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi

February 11—Columbus, OH—A&R Bar

February 12—Cleveland, OH—Grog Shop

February 14—Detroit, MI—El Club

February 15—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern

February 16—Montreal, QB—Bar La Ritz

February 18—Hamden, CT—Space Ballroom

February 19—Boston, MA—The Sinclair

February 20—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

April 6—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

May 10—Knoxville, TN—Southern Skies+

*with Charles Wesley Godwin

+with Charley Crockett

Photo credit: Katherine Goguen

