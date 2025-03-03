Willa Mae Drops Stirring Soft-Rock Confessional '2 Girls In A Trench Coat'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo Credit: Lucienne Nghiem

Willa Mae, the indie rock sensation from Tennessee known for her emotionally charged lyrics and distinctive sound, has released her latest single, "2 Girls in a Trench Coat." This haunting track offers a raw and intimate look at the dissonance between external perceptions and internal realities-an imposter syndrome anthem wrapped in a brooding soft-rock symphony.

"2 Girls in a Trench Coat" tells the story of someone who feels as if they are constantly wearing a mask, never fully able to be their authentic self. "The song describes, with brutal honesty, the joy of being close to someone, and the fear that you will never truly be known," says Willa Mae. "No matter how in love you are, there's always that little voice screaming imposter syndrome. This song is that voice."

Willa Mae's unique blend of indie rock, alternative, and soft pop has earned her a loyal fanbase who connects deeply with her unapologetic storytelling and atmospheric sound. Her music delves into the complexities of womanhood and growing up in the South, setting her apart as a fresh, authentic voice in the indie music scene.

Fans of Willa Mae can catch her live as she joins Lowertown at The Blue Room in Nashville, TN, on April 18, 2025. The show promises to be an unforgettable experience, as her live performances are just as captivating as her recorded music.

Willa Mae is a Nashville-based indie rock artist whose music captures the essence of girlhood, womanhood, and the beauty and complexities of growing up in the South. Her songs offer a personal lens on the struggles and triumphs of life, building an emotional connection with her audience. Mixing elements of indie rock, alternative, and soft pop, Willa Mae's sound has drawn comparisons to artists like Mazzy Star, Pretty Sick, and Lowertown.

Upcoming Shows:

April 18, 2025 - Willa Mae supporting Lowertown at The Blue Room, Nashville, TN

