Wilder Woods and Anna Graves Weave a Timeless Duet with New Single 'Offering'

Wilder Woods, the solo outfit of NEEDTOBREATHE co-founder and frontman Bear Rinehart, has released his new single “Offering” featuring a stunning duet with singer Anna Graves. The latest song to be unveiled from his upcoming album Curioso, due out February 12th through Dualtone Records, “Offering” is a harmony-driven, indie/folk ballad held together by Rinehart and Graves’ lush weaving vocals over an elegant, striped-down instrumental landscape.

"’Offering’ is an honest love song,” stated Rinehart. “The kind of love that takes two flawed people to make. Thankful to the lovely Anna Graves for being the other half of this one."

“‘Offering’ feels like the moment you allow yourself to become vulnerable and filled with unapologetic and unabashed love,” said Graves. “I was so honored when Bear asked me to sing it with him. It was such a magical experience being in the studio and touring with him. Bear is an exceptional artist and songwriter; I’m not only a huge fan of ‘Offering,’ but of him.”

“Offering” follows the release of “Time On My Hands,” which features guest vocals by Jim James of My Morning Jacket. A neo-soul tribute to life leisurely spent, the track unfolds like a Motown classic for the modern world, mixing a laid-back groove with stabs of electric guitar, blasts of keys, and thickly-stacked vocal harmonies. The rootsy barn-burner “Devil In My Eyes” is also out now, along with the lead single “Hide Anymore,” which has earned coast to coast airplay while cracking the Top 50 on Triple-A radio.

Years before he learned to transfix a crowd - first as a trophy-winning college athlete, then as the powerhouse frontman behind the GRAMMY-nominated and platinum-selling group NEEDTOBREATHE - Rinehart spent hours at his grandmother’s house, captivated by her curio cabinet. "It was a china cabinet where she'd store her keepsakes, like her first Bible, some porcelain dolls, and football memorabilia," he remembers. "As a kid, I always thought it was a strange thing to keep around...but now, I think a curio cabinet can tell you a lot about a person. I love the idea of collecting the pieces of your past, creating a little assortment of things that you really enjoy."

That same spirit fuels Curioso, his third solo release as Wilder Woods, where Rinehart chases the muse into uncharted territory and unapologetically explores all the curious corners of his sound, powered by his genre-bending approach to anthemic American music. It's a wide mix of texture, tone, and razor-sharp songwriting, held together not by some lyrical thread or overarching story, but simply by the enthusiasm of a longtime musician who’s still eager to stretch his legs and cover new ground. Outlets like Rolling Stone have praised Rinehart's "raspy roar of a voice," but he hits a new high-water mark here, delivering each song with the vocal firepower of someone who's used to being onstage nightly, singing for the fans in the back row.

Songwriting sessions for Curioso began in 2023 on the heels of his sophomore effort FEVER/SKY, which featured the Top 15 radio hit "Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)." This time around, Rinehart found fresh inspiration in the form of Perfume Genius' rhythms, Outkast's hip-hop samples, Arcade Fire's sweeping indie-rock, and even the Breeders' distorted guitars. He also teamed up with partners like producer Jeremy Lutito and co-writers Konrad Snyder, Trent Dabbs, Ian Fitchuk, Anderson East, and Foy Vance. Together, they took advantage of the free time between Rinehart's tour dates to write and record Curioso's songs in small batches, resulting in an album rooted not only in collaboration, but in serious groove.

With his third release as Wilder Woods, Rinehart hasn't just established his own sound; he's moved beyond it. Curioso is his own curio cabinet: a curated collection of the influences and experiences that have shaped him as a musician, placed on public display for the whole world to hear. What they showcase is a songwriter who respects his musical roots while also using them as a springboard, propelling himself to new heights, chasing down new curiosities along the way.

Immediately following the release of Curioso, Wilder Woods will hit the road for a series of US tour dates that will take him through Cleveland, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Boston, Austin, and more, culminating with a hometown bash at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. See below for the full list of tour dates or visit his website.

Tour Dates:

02/20 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

02/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

02/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

02/27 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

02/28 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/01 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

03/06 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/07 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

03/08 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/09 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

03/11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/13 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/15 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/16 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

03/18 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

03/20 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/21 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/22 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/27 - Raleigh, NC @ the Ritz

03/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

03/29 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Photo Credit: JM Collective

