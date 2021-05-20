Wilder. Premiere New Single 'See Through'

Southern California indie-rock duo Wilder. are premiering their latest single, "See Through." Similar to the band's previous release "Oh No", "See Through" is a high-energy rock song with upbeat instrumentals and dark lyrics about seeing people for who they truly are.

Wilder. vocalist/guitarist Stephen Ramos shares, "'See Through' is about those people who put up a facade and act like they have it all together. Nick and I have both experienced people in our lives that have tried to have a say in how we live our lives. People who we confided in but have now shown their true colors. People who you thought fought for other humans but are really just in it for themselves. This song is a shout-out to let those people know we truly don't give a s about what they have to say anymore."

Listen to the song exclusively via BTR Today. The single will be available for streaming/purchase tomorrow, May 21, here.

Wilder. is the brand new project of Long Beach, CA musicians Stephen Ramos and Nick Sturz. Over the past decade, the two musicians have cut their teeth on the road and in the studio, performing dozens of tours across the states, recording albums, and paying their dues. Having learned valuable lessons by means of failure, success, and perseverance, the duo has formed Wilder., what they feel to be the most accurate representation of who they are as artists.

Their music as Wilder. is upbeat, infectiously melodic, and resemblant of the Southern California aesthetic from which it was created. Their aim is simple, and is even written onto Ramos' Fender Telecaster - the band is now here, and things are about to get wild. But behind their vibrant imagery, their songs have underlying lyrical content full of honesty and angst, with a tongue-in-cheek attitude that leaves the listener wanting to know more of the story.