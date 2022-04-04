Wild Wild Wets Releases New Single 'Say So' from Upcoming Album 'Love Always'

San Diego's Wild Wild Wets are gearing up for the release of their just-announced new album 'Love Always.'

The band has launched album pre-orders/pre-saves and is debuting the first single "Say So" which is now streaming. Pressed on 180 gram "Heart String Pink" vinyl. As well as a limited edition of hand-numbered 180 gram Iridescent "Starberry Jelly" vinyl.

Co-frontman Mike Turi (along with bandmate Taejon Romanik ) says of the track and companion music video, "Our good friend and producer, JeanCarlo Mendez, not only made the album happen, he has gone out of his mind putting together this wild visual video for "Say So" using old-school analog video techniques from the 80's. His style and sensibility is obviously very much our vibe and he and his teammate Brandon Mosquera nailed the edit on this project."

Mendez adds, "Say So" was immediately one of my favorite tracks. For the video I wanted to make an early MTV Era meets early 2000's Ipod commercial... But on Acid. We used late 80's era video switchers to create the feedback, and old CRT monitors to create the banding and scan-lines you see in the video. "Say So" is a fun psych-pop track with infectious energy, yet Sparks-esque, in its fermented dreariness (case in point the lyric: "I never met someone who could make me feel so high and not care if I'm alive" and references to "Formaldehyde Perfume").

Recorded at Singing Serpent Studios, in San Diego, CA by Grammy- nominated engineer Matt Van Allen (Anoushka Shankar) with Emmy award-winning video director JeanCarlo Mendez, and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana - 'Nevermind'), 'Love Always' marks the band's first full-length release in 4 years.

Fronted by Mike Turi + Taejon Romanik, WWWets has been an underground Southern California staple for 10 years. Best known for delivering a dark and dancy psych party with their live performances, the band has earned a loyal following via rapturous performances at local clubs and festival stages.

Their first album in 2015, '14th Floor,' was pressed on vinyl from a label out of Bordeaux, France. Dubbed as "the french press LP," it showcased their diverse sound and earned them a San Diego Music Award for 'Best Album.'

Their second album, 2018's 'PRISOM,' was a darker collection of songs that pushed more of a story and featured guitarist Romanik more in the foreground, giving the album a deeper, grungier, more velvety atmosphere.

Since then, the band has released one 7" record and 3 digital singles. one of which (2019's "The Fix'') features Jason Crane of Rocket From The Crypt on trumpet and congas.

While the world had paused at the beginning of 2020, the members off Wild Wild Wets have been taking their time with finishing their 3rd full-length album, 'Love Always.' This time they went out of their comfort zone to make this record, telling stories of light and dark, love and loss; collaborating with some of the best recording, mixing, and mastering engineers in the genre.

In the weeks leading up to the release, 4 singles are scheduled to come out with new music videos to accompany them, including singer-keyboardist Mike Turi's first self-animated video for "The Seer."

They are gearing up to have a great summer starting off with a blowout release party on May 21st at the legendary Casbah in San Diego, where they'll be hosting one of their epic San Diego Freak Out mini-fests that they've been throwing since 2013.

Turi states, "We cannot wait to get lost in the liquid lights with our wild-wildlings."

Watch the new music video here: