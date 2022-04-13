Why Not Releases New Single 'Take a Minute'

WHY NOT have released their new song "TAKE A MINUTE", which is available to stream today.

The song is taken from their upcoming new, self-titled album, to be released May 13, 2022. It's the full-length follow up to their 'VERY WHY NOT' EP released in February and was produced by Caleb Hinz (Hippo Campus, Samia, Miloe).

'WHY NOT' - composed of Henry Breen, Isaac Dell, and Joshua MacGregor - is the Minneapolis trio's self-titled mission statement. Fueled by the tension and uncertainty of the time and the changes in the band's personal lives-from graduating high school and moving out of their childhood homes to growing into and out of long term relationships-and colored by the joy of creating with each other and feeling inspiration in dark times.

WHY NOT pivoted from their math rock and punk-informed roots, incorporating a wider variety of musical influences. The result is a virtuosic, genre-fluid statement from a young band just beginning to harness the heights of their craft.

The album follows the release of the bands EP 'VERY WHY NOT'. The five track EP is a manic, genre-fluid collection of songs; a pure sonic bombast, driven by spontaneity and teeming with the twin joys of creation and friendship can be streamed below.

It included the singles "CASKET ft. papa mbye" and "WE CAN BE ALWAYS ft. Lupin". Lupin is Jake Luppen of the band Hippo Campus. "CASKET" grabbed mentions and adds with best of playlists and round ups at places like Consequence of Sound, Ones To Watch, UPROXX and was also recently featured as song of the day with The Current.

Listen to the new single here: