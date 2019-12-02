Why Don't We Release 'With You This Christmas'

Breakout pop group Why Don't We have dropped their eleventh new song of 2019, "With You This Christmas" - available now via Atlantic Records. The track, penned and produced by the group, arrives as their performances kick off on the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, with upcoming at stops in Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta & more (full routing below).

Listen below!

"With You This Christmas" follows the release of Why Don't We's monumental new single "What Am I," which continues its ascent to #21 at Pop radio this week while boasting over 75.4 million streams and 13.4 million video views. Since release, the band has performed "What Am I" on NBC's TODAY Show Citi Concert Series, MTV's TRL and ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan , in addition to hosting six widely successful merch pop-up shops across the US. Penned by Ed Sheeran and produced by Steve Mac, "What Am I" marks the triumphant follow up to "8 Letters" - the RIAA-Gold certified Top 20 single which alone accounts for 247 million of the band's over 1.4 billion global streams.

2019 proved to be an exciting year for Why Don't We, highlighted by their biggest headline run to date, the widely popular and sold out 8 Letters Tour, which just wrapped its global domination last week after final stops in Australia and New Zealand. Known for their prolific and creative output, the group has maintained a steady flow of monthly new releases this year - recently including a Live and Unplugged Session of "What Am I" that further highlights the band's musicality - in addition to taking home the award for Choice Music Group at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and receiving a nomination for Best Group at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards





