Whiskey Myers Release New Single 'The Wolf'

Riding high from the news last week that four of their songs have earned new RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, genre-bending band Whiskey Myers continue to share new music with the release of 'The Wolf' off their forthcoming album Tornillo, set for release July 29th via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers. Pre-order / pre-save the album here.

The song is the latest in a string of recent releases previewing the album, including lead single 'John Wayne', which is emblematic of the sound Esquire celebrates as "straight-up, booze-swilling, highway-driving, heart-on-your-sleeve, blood-on-your-knuckles country music." Written solo by lead singer Cody Cannon, the lyrics are a battle cry from the independent band achieving massive mainstream success.

The five-and-a-half-minute rocker is driven by Tornillo's signature horns section and a blazing guitar riff, with American Songwriter recently proclaiming, "Whiskey Myers [is] in a league of their own with their signature hard-rocking sound on full display... Saddle up and settle in because Whiskey Myers is ready to take listeners on a country, rock, and blues-infused wild ride."

Uncut Magazine have also championed the album as, "a rousing set of snarling, swampy boogie channelling Charlie Daniels and ZZ Top, lashed with Muscle Shoals-style soul, soused with swaggering brass and embellished by the backing vocals of gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters."

Fans also got a sneak peek at the new song during the band's sold-out Red Rocks debut earlier this week, where the six-piece thrilled the nearly 10,000 fans in attendance with two-plus hours of nonstop music and proved what Classic Rock Magazine declares of Whiskey Myers: "Authenticity: you can't buy it, you can't bluff it. And you can't beat it when it comes to delivering dirty, down-home, electric guitar music from the American south."

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their forthcoming self-produced album, Tornillo, set for release July 29th, follows their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band's own Wiggy Thump Records.

WHISKEY MYERS debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). Their previous album, Mud, reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with single 'Stone' hitting Top 10 all genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning four RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications.

USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as "a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin," with Rolling Stone noting "it's the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot."

The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount Network's Kevin Costner hit show Yellowstone as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series What/If, the Angelina Jolie film Those Who Wish Me Dead and hit CBS series SEAL Team.

Listen to the new single here: