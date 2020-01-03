Whethan Presents FANTASY

Prodigious producer Whethan has announced plans for a North American headline tour. The Fantasy tour begins March 26th at Los Angeles, CA's The Novo and followed by headline stops in San Francisco, Chicago, and Brooklyn (see details below). The Fantasy tour will feature Chrome Sparks and Ramzoid as supporting acts. The limited tour will operate as pop-up-like shows, with special surprises for fans at each stop. The four dates will be a sneak peek as to what is to come for the captivating artist. Artist presales run Wednesday, January 8th at 10 am local time through Thursday, January 9th at 10 am local time and will be available via Whethan's official website where fans can sign up for first access to tickets; Songkick and local presales follow on Thursday, January 9th at 10 am local time. General Admission sales begin Friday, January 10th at 10 am local time. Additional dates will be announced soon. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.whethan.com/tour .

Along with the launch of tickets to his highly anticipated Fantasy tour, Whethan will be releasing the lead single from his upcoming album, Fantasy. "Stay Forever" will be released on all DSPs next Friday, January 10. More details about the extraordinary producer's upcoming album will be announced soon.

Hailed by Atwood Magazine as "a continuously-developing musical identity that shines by elevating the very best traits of his collaborators," Whethan has quickly become one of electronic dance music's most in-demand artists, spanning superstar collaborations, blockbuster remixes, and his own extraordinary solo output. The 20-year-old has unleashed a steady stream of viral smashes, making history as the youngest ever artist on Australia's hugely influential Future Classics label while also over famous fans including EDM icon Skrillex.

2018 saw the long awaited release of Whethan's debut EP, Life of a Wallflower Vol. 1 , available now HERE . The EP - which includes collaborations with HONNE, Bipolar Sunshine, Oh Wonder, and Broods, among others - earned widespread critical applause, with Billboard raving, "The whole collection of songs plays perfectly into Whethan's pastel-colored sonic palette. It's soft as petals falling in the breeze, but just as bright and intoxicating as cherry blossom perfume. His super-clean production makes even rough-edged noise sound cute. Really, it's just freakin' fun."

As if that weren't enough, Whethan has released a range of remixes - including recently his most recent rework of Foster the People's " Pumped Up Kicks ," as well as Travis Scott X Skrillex's " SICKO MODE " and Post Malone x Justin Bieber's " Deja Vu " - along with such major league partnerships as frequent collaborator Oliver Tree's " Movement " (featured in Apple's iPhone X commercial campaign and weekly on Monday Night Football) and Wafia's acclaimed " Hurts (Feat. Louis the Child + Whethan) ."

In addition to his recorded work, Whethan has lit up crowds at countless clubs and top festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, Outside Lands, SXSW, and Electric Daisy Carnival, to name but a few. Recent highlights include a sold out co-headline show at Morrison, CO's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a headline performance at MTV's year-ending Snowglobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe, CA as well as a massive New Years Eve performance at Decadence Festival in Colorado.





