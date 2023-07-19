Wheeler Walker Jr. Announces 'Ram' LP & Shares 'Money 'N' B*tches'

Country singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. wails wryly in the opening line of his new song, “Money ‘N’ Bitches,” that “Some people work ‘cause they like their job, but I’m only here so I can feed my hog.”

“Money ‘N’ Bitches” is the first cut off the outlaw journeyman’s forthcoming album, Ram, set to be released on September 15, 2023. Ram is his boldest effort yet— a hard charging hurricane of a rock album that’s every bit as pummeling, raunchy and riotous as his best work to date.

“It’s pretty intense,” Wheeler says of the 10-track, Dave Cobb-produced LP full of ass-kicking anthems with titles including “Born to f,” “f This Job” and “Fingerblast.” The album is the follow-up to last year’s Sex, Drugs & Country Music.

Speaking on the new song, which serves as a notably heavy departure from the country music that he usually deals in, Walker Jr. says “I make music for two reasons. So I just figured enough with the metaphors and just sing it.”

The Spread Eagle Tour begins September 20th in Sioux Falls, SD at The District before moving on to hit venues in cities such as Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, a date at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 18th, and many others, and will conclude with a performance at Minglewood Hall in Memphis, TN on November 18th. Tickets available for purchase here.

Wheeler Walker Jr. began his career with a nod to the iconoclasts of the outlaw movement of country music that formed in the 1970s: Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb helmed his debut, Redneck s, which Rolling Stone named one of the 35 Most Anticipated Country Albums of 2016. The 2018 release WW III was his third Top 20 entry on the Top Country Albums list.

Now, after having conquered country music, the forthcoming album Ram sees Walker Jr., in true outlaw fashion, setting his sights on rock and roll, without forgetting his roots. ZZ Top, Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses serve as his north stars in this new era.

“I used to be the king of country. Now I'm gonna be the king of rock 'n' roll,” proclaims Walker Jr. He continues, “Dan + Shay used to be my competition. Now it's Greta Van Fleet. Same s, different day.”

Tour Dates:

09/20 - Sioux Falls, SD at The District

09/22 - Rosemont, IL at Joe’s

09/23 - Marietta, OH at The Adelphia Music Hall

09/24 - Asheville, NC at Salvage Station

09/26 - Columbia, SC at The Senate

09/28 - Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat

09/29 - Charles Town, WV at Hollywood Casino

09/30 - Waterloo, NY at Del Lago Casino

10/03 - Manchester, NH at The Goat

10/04 - Hampton Beach, NH at Wally’s Pub

10/05 - Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl

10/06 - Cleveland, OH at House Of Blues

10/08 - New York, NY at Irving Plaza

10/11 - Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

10/12 - Columbus, OH at The Bluestone

10/13 - Milwaukee, WI at The Rave

10/14 - Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

10/18 - Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium

10/26 - East Moline, IL at The Rust Belt

10/27 - Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

10/28 - Omaha, NE at The Admiral

10/29 - Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater

10/31 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre

11/02 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

11/03 - Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House

11/04 - Tacoma, WA at Temple Theater

11/05 - Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

11/07 - Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre

11/08 - San Luis Obispo, CA at Fremont Theater

11/10 - Del Mar, CA at The Sound

11/11 - Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

11/12 - Albuquerque, NM at Revel

11/14 - Austin, TX at ACL Live at Moody Theater

11/16 - Houston, TX at White Oak

11/17 - Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall

11/18 - Memphis, TN at Minglewood Hall

Photo Credit: David McClister Photography, LLC