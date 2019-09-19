What's Inside Ozzy Osbourne's 'See You on the Other Side' Boxset

Rock fans can now get an inside look at the SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE box set, the definitive vinyl collection of all of OZZY OSBOURNE's original solo material. Due out Friday, November 29 on Sony Legacy, this set marks the first-ever all-vinyl collection of all the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter's career music.

Here are the details of the SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE box set:

VINYL: 173 songs total on 16 albums, each of which is 150-gram, hand-pressed multi-colored splatter vinyl, making each pressing unique. Many of the albums are previously unavailable or are currently out of print on vinyl. The collection also includes

Flippin' The B Side, a new collection of non-album tracks, which has never been pressed to vinyl. In addition, Black Rain, Down to Earth and Scream have never been pressed in the U.S., while No More Tears was remastered from the original flat analog album masters and is offered as a two-LP set which will allow the album's songs to be uncompressed for the very first time ever on vinyl. (Full list of albums is below.)

ART: 10 newly designed 24"X 36" posters (including some never-before-seen images) each accompany the 10 studio albums released between 1981-2010.

AR: Twelve AR (Augmented Reality) experiences will be included throughout the package. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

SIGNED CERTIFICATE: Each collection features an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity hand-signed by OZZY.

"This one's the most elaborate collection so far," OZZY says. "It's very well thought-out and well put together. It's got everything in there that you possibly could want and some surprises along the way. The sound of a vinyl record is different, and I do believe that vinyl sounds better."

The full list of vinyl (all of which contain the original track-listings) is as follows:

Blizzard Of Ozz, 1980

Mr. Crowley (EP), 45 RPM 1980

Diary Of A Madman,1981

Bark At The Moon, 1983

The Ultimate Sin, 1986

Tribute (2 LPs), 1987

No Rest For The Wicked, 1988

Just Say Ozzy (EP), 1990

No More Tears, 1991

Live & Loud (3 LPs), 1993

Ozzmosis (2 LPs), 1995

Down To Earth, 2001

Live At Budokan, (2 LPs) 2002

Black Rain (2 LPs), 2007

Scream (2 LPs), 2010

Bonus features include:

Flippin' The B Side

(a new collection of non-LP tracks)

Side A

"You Looking At Me Looking At You

Originally from the "Crazy Train" UK 7" single, released 1980

"One Up The B Side"

Originally from "Bark At The Moon" 7" single,released 1983

"Spiders"

Originally from "Bark At The Moon," 7" single,released 1983

"Hero"

Originally a hidden track from the "No Rest For The Wicked" US CD and cassette release, released 1988

"The Liar"

Originally from the "Miracle Man" UK 12" single, released 1988

"Don't Blame Me"

Originally from the "Mama I'm Coming Home" UK 7" single, released 1991

Side B

"Party With The Animals"

Originally from the "Mama I'm Coming Home" US CD single, released 1992

"Living With The Enemy"

Originally from the "Perry Mason" UK CD single, released 1995

"Voodoo Dancer"

Originally from the "I Just Want You" UK CD single, released 1996

"Back On Earth"

Originally from "The Ozzman Cometh" compilation, released 1997

"No Place For Angels"

Originally from the "Gets Me Through" CD single, released 2001

"Walk On Water"

Originally released on "Prince Of Darkness," released 2005

Flexi Disc, 7" (45 RPM)

Unreleased version of "See You On The Other Side" (Demo)





