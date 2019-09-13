Westlife Announces August 2020 Wembley Stadium Show

The UK's top selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, today announce that they will be performing their first-ever Wembley Stadium show next August. It follows the stunning success of this summer's 'Twenty Tour' which sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries. Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 September 2019 at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk



The spectacular concert, on Saturday 22 August 2020, will see the global pop kings perform their greatest hits including 'Swear It Again', 'Flying Without Wings' and 'You Raise Me Up' as well as sensational uptempo new songs from their forthcoming album 'Spectrum' such as 'Hello My Love', 'Better Man' and 'Dynamite'.



The band will be supported by James Morrison and All Saints.

It will be the first time, in the band's 20-year career, that Westlife have headlined Wembley Stadium Connected by EE and follows the phenomenal success of their comeback which has seen the nation fall in love with the Irish superstars all over again. Westlife fever captured the UK this summer with the release of hit new music and their fastest-selling tour of all time.



Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian confirmed the news on Zoe Ball's breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 this morning (Friday 13 September).



"Headlining Wembley Stadium is a dream come true for all of us. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we're incredibly excited for a show which will be different and more spectacular than anything we've ever done before. This will be our biggest ever concert in the UK", say the band.



Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 sin-gles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums world-wide.



As a live act Westlife have sold over 5 million concert tickets worldwide.



Tickets for Westlife go on-sale to the general public on Friday 20 September at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/



Westlife's new album, 'Spectrum', co-written by Ed Sheeran, will be released on Friday 15 November.

