Wes Hoffman And Friends to Release 'How It Should Be' LP; Drops First Single

Jump Start Records has announced they will be releasing the new LP from Wes Hoffman and Friends next month. You can check out the video for Wes Hoffman and Friends' new single "A Minute To Breathe" now.

Wes Hoffman and Friends is a midwest pop punk band based out of St. Louis, MO. They've playing out since 2017, but things really took a turn during the pandemic of 2020 when Wes began writing their debut EP, “Rewrite The Story.” Since the release of the EP in January 2022, the band hit the road heavily, taking their energetic stage show all over the midwest along with appearances in Canada, Denver, and Philadelphia.

With a sound that harkens back to the early 2000's with an added flair, they display a youthful energy on stage while giving insight to the complexities of modern adulthood in their lyrical content. Many of the songs touch on subjects like mental health, relationships beginning and ending, loved ones passing away, and rediscovering who you are. With hook-laden songs and numerous “whoa-oh's” and “hey-hey's,” the songs hard not to sing along to, even after just one listen.

With more tour dates, festivals, and upcoming releases, Wes Hoffman and Friends show no signs slowing down. In 2023, they signed with Jump Start Records to release their debut full length album, “How It Should Be,” due out on February 23rd 2024.