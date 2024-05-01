Wax & Eric Krasno to Release Single 'Higher' on May 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Modern funk guitar hero Eric Krasno and indie rap legend Wax are back with the second single from their upcoming collaborative album "LIGHT YEARS," releasing on Feel Music Group.

The new song "Higher" is a heartfelt boom bap banger that hearkens back to "Kanye's first and second album" era of rap. This time around the duo have recruited features from Hip Hop cultural icon Talib Kweli as well as Lettuce frontman Nigel Hall (who provides the wonderfully catchy and powerful, soul-drenched hook). Kweli blesses the track with a classic display of the lyrical prowess he is known for, then Wax comes in on the second verse with a take-no-prisoners energy that grabs your attention by the throat. This song is an anthem fit for the title credits of a Hollywood Blockbuster.

Fresh off winning his 2023 Grammy, the modern funk guitarist and all-around prolific musician Eric Krasno (aka Kraz) has added Wax to his list of epic collaborations. To date his credits include founding member of Lettuce, Soulive, King Canyon, and more... plus he boasts production credits for a wide array of artists ranging from Aaron Neville, Norah Jones to Justin Timberlake. And surprising to most fans he also is an established and successful hip-hop producer who has worked with artists such as 50 Cent, Talib Kweli, Redman and many more over the past few decades. Kraz’s new project titled LIGHT YEARS, blends his worlds to bring a live hip-hop vibe center stage that draws from his immense production chops alongside the indie rapper powerhouse Wax.

Wax is a gifted, unpredictable wordsmith and multi-instrumentalist who has been touring and releasing albums since the early 2000s. After catching a wave of online success by creating many viral music videos on Youtube, he was signed to Def Jam Records in 2011. His two mixtapes "Scrublife" and "Eviction Notice" released at that time are still considered classics by his cult fanbase. In 2013, Wax released the viral music video for "Rosana," and resulted in a record contract with Warner Music Germany. The song has earned an RIAA Gold Record and charted number one in Germany, Austria, and several other countries. Since then, Wax has steadily released quirky-yet-poppy independent hip-hop albums and toured continuously for his very loyal cult following. In 2018, Wax quit drinking alcohol which he says was a serious detriment to his artistic output, and now he is back with a vengeance… rapping like he is making up for lost time.

Kraz and Wax have been friends and occasional collaborators for many years. Their shared love for organic, funk/jazz inspired hip hop beats prompted them to team up on the LIGHT YEARS project. While Wax and Kraz dabble in a lot of the same things musically (they both play guitar, make beats, sing, and write lyrics), their different approaches balance each other out in the studio. Kraz tends to go more serious, Wax more comedic. On this project, they threw ego to the side and really allowed each other to critique beats, verses, hooks, guitar parts, and anything else.

"I get to really just be a rapper on this project, so I took the time to craft the verses meticulously. I want people who hear this that have no idea who I am to go 'oh, i see why Kraz f*cks with this dude," says Wax.

"I like working with Kraz because when we feel like we have made something dope he turns up the volume, gets out of his producer chair, and just kinda stalks around the studio feeling the music. He ALWAYS has fun when he works. Not everyone is like that," he adds.

With the new project, LIGHT YEARS the non-stop duo hearkens back to the classic producer/rapper combo like Gangstarr or Pete Rock and CL Smooth. Kraz describes LIGHT YEARS as “highbrow boom bap hip hop.” With features from legend Talib Kweli and upcoming star Marlon Craft, ensure fans of pure hip hop lyricism will not be disappointed. Topics range from the modern political climate to coping with existential dread, to light hearted relationships, to OF COURSE straight-up braggadocio rap bars. Nigel Hall and Andy Frasco both make appearances on the album to sing some infectious choruses.

“Higher” is due out May 3rd, releasing on Feel Music Group. Pre-save HERE.

Play Broadway Games