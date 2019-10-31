Watch Loko Wit Tha Mask's New Video For 'Hot Sh*t'

Loko Wit Tha Mask aims at his rivals with his new mosh pit anthem "HOT SH*T." Directed by NoFuture, the frightfully riotous clip features Loko delivering ferocious verses into the camera over production by 5heriff that blends elements of drill music and black metal.

Chicago continuously pushes the envelope musically. From Twista's dizzying rhyme sprints in the '90s to Kanye West's designer backpack rap revolution throughout the 2000s to the cities aggressive drill music to start the following decade, the city is a hub of hip-hop innovation. Loko Wit Tha Mask is carrying on that tradition by proving himself a versatile artist capable of channeling mosh pit energy, trap-like drill and Death Metal rage while showing off the stark realities of his crime-ridden environment.

Loko grew up in Chicago, before relocating to Boston and eventually making his second home in Los Angeles. His name precedes him. A play on "loco"-or "crazy" in Spanish-the moniker has stuck since back when the lanky artist was building up his rep in the streets, "I did s to earn that nickname," he says. Yet it's just as fitting to describe his music, which can range from rap ragers to trap with a gangsta grit.

"We don't got many motherfers that are real," says Loko, sizing up hip-hop's playing field. "There's no fear in my heart. It's time for a motherfer on some rap s to be like that again." Loko's upcoming full-length debut is a powerful introductory statement that showcases the hip-hop newcomer's versatility and street-certified authenticity.

Watch the new video here:





