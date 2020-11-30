Wankelmut Releases New Single 'Sunset'

Berlin-based musician Wankelmut is back on the release radar with 'Sunset', the multifaceted DJ/producer's highly-anticipated eighth original production of the new decade featuring harmonious vocals from Los Angeles-based, London native Andrew Jackson. The latest to come from the dynamically innovative trailblazer directly follows he and German singer/songwriter Anna Leyne's collaborative late October-released Toolroom single 'Free At Last'. Out now on Universal Music, 'Sunset' is available to stream across all platforms.

Jacob Dilssner, known as Wanklemut, is a well-established, Beatport chart-topping German creative force who's been actively releasing his own unique signature brand of electronic dance music for well over seven years. His highly-successful Gold and Platinum-awarded remix of Israeli musician Asaf Avidan's 'One Day / Reckoning Song' marked his first foray into the scene in the summer of 2012. The following year, the release of he and Australian singer/songwriter Emma Louise's collaborative track 'My Head is a Jungle' marked another pivotal point for the artist, hitting the Top 20 charts all over Europe, as well as receiving a 2014 remix from Detroit house legend MK.



Over time, Dilssner's impressively cultivated a mass following with releases on venerated labels such as Britain's Defected Records, Mark Knight's Toolroom Records, Above & Beyond's Anjunadeep, and Ultra Records, to name a few. He also boasts 1.9 million monthly listeners that tune in each month to his music via Spotify, in addition to a monthly radio program via Germany's largest station, WDR 1Live, that's been broadcasting for nearly four years.



'My new single 'Sunset' marks my first-ever collaboration with the great singer Andrew Jackson. When I first heard his voice it was obvious to me that we must collaborate. In the end, we got a serious house music banger with all aspects of a big tune for 2021' - Wankelmut

