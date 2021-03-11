Waltzer & Treefort Music Fest Present 'Waltzer TV, Episode III: Boise, ID'

Waltzer and Treefort Music Fest have synced synergies to present WALTZER TV EPISODE III: BOISE, ID. The episode is set to debut on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7pm PT/8pm MT/9pm CT/10pm ET. Watch the trailer HERE, and tune in at www.noonchorus.com/waltzer-tv. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, and the program will be broadcast for 72 hours following its initial premiere.

More than a dozen Boise artists perform throughout the episode from various locations in Boise. The broadcast includes live music, sketch comedy and more from Boise artists Doug Martsch (of Built to Spill), Sun Blood Stories, Afrosonics, Blood Lemon, The French Tips, Hillfolk Noir, Lobo Lara, Angel Abaya, Nick Delffs, Wend, With Child, Leta Harris Neustaedter, Frankie Tillo, Papas, and buttstuff. The hour-long program explores Boise's music scene and creative community with performances from 15 Boise artists, scenes from the Treefort Music Fest and other random, delightful discoveries in the City of Trees.

Waltzer TV is a monthly variety show streamed online in partnership with music venues around the US and featuring talent local to each venue. The initiative has subverted pandemic-imposed restrictions by creating a collaborative space for artists to showcase whatever they were working on at that moment -- everyone from actors and poets to rappers and country crooners have taken part, and musical luminaries including Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) and Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards) have already contributed.

Earlier this year, Waltzer released its debut album Time Traveler. The album was heralded by lead single "Lantern," which earned accolades from the likes of Consequence of Sound, BrooklynVegan, The Deli and more. Hear "Lantern" HERE, and watch the accompanying stop-motion video by Kelton Sears HERE.

The album's release follows a very active 2020 for Waltzer -- no small feat for a year that saw many acts grounded before takeoff. Waltzer released singles like "I Don't Wanna Die," "Destroyer" (which was covered to great effect by Puddles Pity Party), and "Eugene," which was accompanied by a video by Wayne White (Pee Wee's Playhouse, Smashing Pumpkins' "Tonight, Tonight" video).

Watch a preview here: