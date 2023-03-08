WHIPPED CREAM Unveils New EP 'Someone You Can Count On'

Music producer, singer/songwriter & artist WHIPPED CREAM unveils her new EP Someone You Can Count On on Monstercat.

Boasting a portfolio of work with a diversity of greats such as Latto, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet, and Lil Keed, there is no limit to WHIPPED CREAM's creative ingenuity.

Accumulating almost nine million streams already across featured tracks like "CRY" and "Angels," her seven-song Someone You Can Count On EP sees her step out of her comfort zone and into her higher power to unleash a boundless and raw representation of her artistry. Recently she has added 'singer-songwriter' to her title, flexing her own vocals for the first time on this EP as heard on "Angels," "Be Here" and the EP's release date focus track "Rewind...(But I Love You)."

Someone You Can Count On--a body of work that chronicles her journey of self-discovery (someone you can count on is always you)--also features the single "The Dark," which has her teaming with rapper and songwriter Jasiah and producer Crimson Child for a genre-bending masterpiece. Unraveling a story about toxic love and loss, the single puts Jasiah's operatic talents on full display, heightening the drama in the haunting keys and textured synthwork.

"The Dark" video will be available as a unique VR experience set to debut at SXSW this month. Canadian tech company Departure Lounge immersive VR music video "The Dark VR," a highly innovative mixed reality project co-produced with WHIPPED CREAM, will premiere as an official selection in the XR Experience Competition at SXSW. Visitors will be able to experience the immersive music video at the "The Dark VR" exhibition booth between March 11 and 14, with WHIPPED CREAM in attendance March 13 & 14.

Whether on the ice or on the decks, WHIPPED CREAM's talents for expressing herself through music are undeniable. Born in Toronto as Caroline Cecil, she spent her formative years as a competitive figure skater before a fateful accident brought a new passion for production into focus.

Now, she is living proof that everything happens for a reason and becoming one of the fastest rising stars in electronic music. Look for WHIPPED CREAM to embark on a national tour in support of Someone You Can Count On with dates to be announced very soon.

Listen to the new EP here: