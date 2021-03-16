WBGO to Launch Fund Drive with Proceeds Benefiting The Jazz Foundation of America

Public radio station, WBGO will kick-off their annual Winter Fund Drive, to support music and programming, on March 23rd with a performance from Emmet Cohen, live from his living room at 7pm.

The theme of the fund drive is "We're In This Together." We are all a part of the jazz eco-system that keeps the music we love and the musicians that create it strong and vibrant. During this difficult time we have seen clubs and venues close, festivals cancelled and sadly the loss of many jazz greats. That is why WBGO is happy to partner with the Jazz Foundation of America to assist musicians in need, because we're all in this together. When listeners contribute to WBGO during the drive they will have the opportunity to give an additional $5 that will go to the Jazz Foundation of America's Covid 19 Musicians' Emergency Fund. The fund drive will run through Sunday, March 28. Go to wbgo.org to contribute. Together we can make a difference!

WBGO CEO Steve Williams says, "We're thrilled to be joining with JFA in this novel approach to providing support for the ecosystem of jazz performers and practitioners while simultaneously building awareness and foundation for two of the most important jazz institutions in our area and the entire nation."

JFA Executive Director, Joe Petrucelli says, "WBGO provides a critical function in keeping our community engaged, informed, entertained, and comforted, especially in a time of crisis and uncertainty. The Jazz Foundation and WBGO have always been aligned in the purpose of celebrating the artists we love and preserving the legacy of the music. Clearly, we are in this together. My colleagues and I often joke that when we call local musicians to check in, the first thing they usually say is, "Let me turn down the radio. I'm listening to 'BGO." It is an honor to have WBGO sharing our message this month during their Winter Fund Drive to help provide direct financial assistance for necessities like food, rent, and utilities to musicians and families who continue to struggle due to the pandemic."

A global leader in jazz radio and an iconic institution in Newark, WBGO seeks to educate, entertain and inspire the public by providing access and opportunity to engage with the highest-quality curated jazz and blues programming. WBGO believes that jazz in all its forms represents America's cultural gift to the world and is committed to connecting the vibrancy of the past, present and future with the music to a global audience, creating a community of jazz lovers.

WBGO reaches hundreds of thousands of listeners in the New York/New Jersey metro area weekly via 88.3FM. Its streaming and social media activities reach hundreds of thousands more worldwide. Through programs such as Jazz Night in America, produced in partnership with NPR and Jazz at Lincoln Center, and WBGO's position as a content provider to NPR, its reach extends to millions more across the country and world. From its home base of Newark, New Jersey-the birthplace of Sarah Vaughan and the longtime home of saxophonist James Moody-America's leading jazz radio station, WBGO, has long been an anchor institution in community engagement through its partnerships, concerts, education and news programming.

For more information about the Jazz Foundation, visit www.jazzfoundation.org.

To donate to provide needed support to jazz and blues musicians, to assist with urgent needs that include groceries, rent and medication, please click: www.jazzfoundation.org/donate.