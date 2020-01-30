Volumes Drop New Song 'holywater'

Volumes have dropped the new song "holywater." The track arrives ahead of the band's next full length for Fearless Records. Volumes have also confirmed that vocalist Michael Barr has returned to the lineup after a five-year absence - much to the delight of fans.



Listen below!



"'holywater' is a new chapter. We're cleansing any bad vibes from the situation and the scene as well. It felt perfect for where we're at. Of course, it's about me coming back to a degree, but it's also about us returning as a unit. We want to make genuine art. This is a taste of what we can do together. It's the next era for the band, so you get 'holywater.' It's everything we want Volumes to be in 2020," says Barr.



In 2010, Volumes burst out of the gate with The Concept of Dreaming EP. Via followed in 2011 and No Sleep arrived in 2014 and inspired the enthusiasm of a diehard fan base. After initially parting ways with Barr in 2015, the band maintained its prolific output on Different Animals [2017] and the Coming Clean EP [2019]. Their total stream tally exceeded 40 million as they racked up international praise from the likes of Alternative Press, New Noise Magazine, Rock Sound, Metal Injection, and more.





