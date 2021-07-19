Volbeat Announce 8-Date Headlining Tour

Today, Volbeat, the multi-platinum Danish band, says "Wait A Minute... Let's Tour." Volbeat have been eagerly awaiting their return to the stage, and are thrilled to announce their first headlining shows in nearly two years. Puncutated by festival appearances at Rebel Rock (Orlando, FL: September 23, 2021) and Afetrshock Festival (Sacramento, CA: October 8, 2021), the eight date headline run will see the band coming to cities including Atlanta, San Diego, and Los Angeles (full dates below). Special guests The Hu, Twin Temple, and Municipal Waste will be joining them for select dates. Tickets for these dates will go on sale on Friday, July 23 at 10am local time here.



Recently the band shared their new music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl." The music video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. The band said of the video: "After seeing the work they did on The Lady and the Dale we knew that Sean and the team at Awesome+modest could do something trippy and creative for "Wait A Minute My Girl." This video exceeded even our wildest expectations. It's weird, fun and crazy - we absolutely love it." Watch the music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl" here.



Along with "Wait A Minute My Girl" Volbeat also recently shared their song "Dagen Før." The two tracks, the band's first new music since 2019's album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Michael, Kaspar and Jon recorded their parts with long-time producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob worked remotely from New York. Watch the lyric videos for each song here.



"Wait A Minute My Girl" features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo, who both perform with JD McPherson's band and previously appeared with Volbeat on 2019's "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)." Singer Mia Maja, who has worked with the band since Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie, also appears on backing vocals. "Dagen Før" features guest vocals from Danish artist Stine Bramsen, who is known for her solo work as well as being a member of the band Alphabeat. The song, in the tradition of "The Garden's Tale," "Maybele I Hofteholder" and "For Evigt," features both English and Danish lyrics, and marks the first commercially-released song that features Stine singing in her native Danish.



Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (and becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue). Over the course of eight record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including eight #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades (including a Grammy nomination) all over the planet. Their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released on August 2nd, 2019 and has spawned the hit singles "Last Day Under The Sun," "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)" and "Leviathan." A live album featuring songs recorded during the subsequent world tour, Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland, was released digitally on November 27th, 2020. A vinyl-only bonus track compilation, Hokus Bonus, was originally made available on limited-edition vinyl on RSD Black Friday 2020 and will be available in a new, limited European version and a North American standard version this Summer and are available for pre-order at volbeat.dk.

VOLBEAT WAIT A MINUTE... LET'S TOUR DATES

Fri 9/24 - Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle*

Sun, 9/26 - Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion*

Tue, 9/28 - San Antonio, TX at Sunken Garden Amphitheater^

Wed, 9/29 - Lubbock, TX at Lonestar Amphitheater^

Sat, 10/2 - San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park #

Wed, 10/6 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium %

Sat, 10/9 - Paso Robles, CA at Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Sun, 10/10 - Oakland, CA at The Fox Theater*



* Twin Temple

^ The Hu & Twin Temple

# Municipal Waste & Twin Temple

% Municipal Waste