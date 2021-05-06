Vân Scott To Release Debut Album July 23

Sought-after Hollywood session singer Scott Oatley aka Vân Scott is finally set to release his first full-length solo album, Almost Gone (AWAL / Oat Brand Music), July 23, 2021. And after releasing four songs and videos, his next single, the appropriately titled "What's Coming Next?" will be released on May 26, 2021 (pre-order HERE). He'll also help celebrate 10 years of Street Food Cinema with LA's first socially distanced outdoor movie screening at Brand Library Park in Glendale, CA, playing a full band show on June 26 at 6:30pm - purchase tickets HERE.

Scott has had many successes along the road towards this release having garnered numerous vocal credits singing on blockbuster film scores for La La Land, Mulan, Jurassic World, and Sing, on TV shows such as Black-ish, The Simpsons, The Goldbergs, and The Voice, to name a few, and he's performed for renowned film composers like Danny Elfman and Michael Giacchino. Now, Scott's ready to bring the spotlight directly onto himself and put his musical talent and songwriting skills front and center.

Scott began releasing singles and videos at the end of 2019 while finishing songs for the album. During the recording process, he was fortunate enough to be mentored by influential music producers Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and Mike Elizondo. "There was one afternoon that I spent with Rodney where we talked for hours about production philosophy," says Scott. "I played him several demos that day and he gave me some tips on how I should approach the production." "As for Mike," says Scott, "I used to meet with him pretty regularly at his studio to play him my latest demos. He gave me invaluable feedback and helped me uncover more of my own unique voice while introducing me to obscure artists I'd never heard of for personal inspiration. Eventually, I reached a point where I walked in with my first three singles off the album, and we both knew it was time to record and share these songs."

All of the songs on the album were inspired by deep conversations Scott had with family and friends about their feelings, relationships, circumstances, as well as his own personal experiences. "Tough Love" is a candid appeal for a true friend. "I was stuck in some pretty unhealthy patterns in my life," says Scott, "and I was secretly longing for someone to help snap me out of it. This song is that cry for help; for the hard facts; for tough love." The emotional "Die Young" sheds light into the shadowy corners of Scott's mind, revealing his fear that he won't live long enough to experience life's biggest milestones. "It's a bit morbid, I know," says Scott, "but I've always had the hardest time imagining myself very far in the future. I've actually been surprised to hear from fans how I've helped articulate something they felt too but could never put into words. And that's a really special thing."

With the 2020 pandemic year, Scott kept his focus on releasing new songs and videos. "Poster Boy" is a confessional song about a challenge he faced at his job overseeing music at his church where he was often revered; a situation he was never comfortable with. "I was put on a pedestal," Scott explains. "I was constantly treated like I could do no wrong, and that's a dangerous place to be. I felt like I had to play a role and hide my flaws, and so it was hard to be myself. 'Poster Boy' calls out that unhealthy expectation of perfection, whether self-imposed or brought on by others. It's meant to give the listener permission to be human, since mistakes are inevitable for us all." "Starry Eyed" was inspired by Scott's best friend coming out to only him and the isolation he felt while being the sole guardian of his friend's secret. One night, feeling particularly alone and overwhelmed, Scott retreated to his studio in hopes of finding some sort of catharsis. "Before I knew it, my feelings existed in sonic form," says Scott. "The main theme of the song though is about sticking together through hard times."

Sincere and true to himself, Vân Scott's journey has only just begun. He'll release more singles ahead of his album release including "What's Coming Next?" on May 26, 2021, a song written by Scott out of frustration and anxiety about the future. And this summer, Scott will move to New York City, after being selected as one of only forty people from around the world, to take part in Berklee College of Music's new Master of Arts in Creative Media and Technology at BerkleeNYC where he will specialize in Songwriting and Production. The program is headed up by Will Wells, a Grammy and Oscar-nominated writer, producer, and performer.

Photo Credit: Adam Griffin