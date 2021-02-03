Vision Video Premiere 'Static Drone' Single

Led by active paramedic, firefighter, and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Dusty Gannon, Vision Video today premiered a video for their new single "Static Drone" via FLOOD to announce their debut album, Inked In Red, will arrive April 16. Watch + share the video via YouTube. Pre-order the album here.

Gannon has seen more horror in real life than in the classic movies he draws inspiration from. When not saving lives on the front-line, Dusty dons torn fishnets, combat boots and makeup to play post-punk that recalls the genre's heyday when the lines between goth and pop blurred.

Discussing the single, Gannon states, "I wrote this song in the middle of some intense manic episodes where my mental health had completely unraveled. There was this peculiar month-long period of time at my fire station when we were dealing with a death almost every shift, and it was mirroring my internal sentiment that I was beginning to feel like everyone was tragically fated to die alone."

Hidden within Vision Video's catchy hooks and danceable beats is a nostalgic yet desperate message exploring the darker undertones of our existence. At its core, Inked In Red looks inward to understand the effects of war and the global pandemic. Dusty's experiences in service have imparted an authentic gravitas to the music, revealing a cautionary tale of unhinged mental illness born of trauma. Sonically, this is reflected in every chord and melody through its enticingly gothic yet often upbeat nature, imparting a duality of mania that, simply stated, is real malaise and existential dread that cannot be made facsimile.

Dusty left the active duty Army and decided to move back home to Athens, GA after being disillusioned with his experiences from the war. "I just knew that I couldn't keep on supporting something that was fundamentally against my nature as a human being," he says of his return from military service. As a native of Athens, he recalled the rich music scene that he grew up around. "It just made total sense to go back. I knew in my heart that I wanted to play music, as I had been writing about my experiences during the war and I knew it was a message that needed to be heard."

Shortly before the world entered the pandemic, Dusty assembled a band with Dan Geller the producer behind synth-pop act, I am the World Trade Center, on bass, and Jason Fusco, the bombastic drummer of punk band Shehehe. In attendance at their first show was keyboardist Emily Fredock, who would soon find herself adding an integral layer of sound that cemented the lineup. Fredock, a classically trained pianist who had never played in a band, quickly became a staple, lending gorgeously complex synth-work and vocal harmonies that give Vision Video their signature sound, distinct from the classic influences they wear with pride.

Vision Video recorded Inked In Red with producer Tom Ashton of the classic 80s goth band, The March Violets, ultimately releasing their first two singles to a surprisingly eager response. After entertaining several offers from record labels, the band opted to release their first full-length independently, relying on Geller's experience as one-half of the storied indie pop label Kindercore Records to navigate the music business terrain.

Inked in Red is a culmination of Gannon's experience dealing with trauma, but the band is all about having the time of your life: "While the subject matter of Vision Video is full of real-life terror and monsters, I want our listeners to feel the same thrill of the teenage Friday night horror movie rental. They say that when looking into the void, it looks back into you, but it will damn well see us dancing our ass off."

Photo Credit: Olivia Mead