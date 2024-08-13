Video: mxmtoon Shares 'i hate texas' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last month, mxmtoon gave us a taste of new music with “i hate texas” via AWAL and now, shares a self-directed and self-edited video for the new single that features shots by Sophia Juliette from her recent stadium tour of North American tour opening for AJR.

On the “i hate texas” video, mxmtoon says “Making the music video for “i hate texas” was a really fun way to get back to my roots on YouTube. I think it’s really easy to get caught up in the feeling that music videos need to be super polished and shiny presentations, when in reality they can also just be a bunch of clips of you goofing around on Photo Booth. Creating videos was one of my first loves online, and I find so much joy in the fact that I continue to get the opportunity to partake in crafting the visual world for the songs I create.”

“i hate texas”—a fiddle-laced track co-written with underscores—she shares a post-breakup escape fantasy whose lyrics slip from sweetly poetic (“I haven’t left my apartment in a real long time/I’m making friends with the stars at night”) to unapologetically blunt (“i hate texas/But the exits have more room to run away from you”).

Since she was 17-years-old, mxmtoon has made exquisitely catchy pop songs that capture the kind of complex and tender feelings we often keep hidden from the world. Over the years, the Oakland native and now Nashville-based artist’s unguarded self-expression has earned her a devoted global following, led to collaborations with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Noah Kahan, and propelled her through an expansive career that’s also included hosting a podcast and authoring a graphic novel.

mxmtoon also lent her talents to the LEGO and Guerrilla Games' Horizon series composing and performing the main song. Titled 'post-post apocalyptic dance party' the track manages to work references to LEGO, various aspects of the world of Horizon and even Joris de Man's 'Aloy's Theme' into the 3 min song. Working with Kellen "Pom Pom" Pomeranz (GRAMMY-award winner) as co-writer and producer, mixed by Laura Sisk (GRAMMY-award winning engineer)) and mastered by Heba Kadry (catalog includes Bjork, Slowdive and Ryuichi Sakamoto), the track has some of the best talent in the industry contributing to its infectious vibe. Strings were recorded at the legendary AIR Studios in London by the same team working on the in-game score.

Photo credit: Bảo Ngô

