Video: Watch a New Performance Clip From MONSTA X : CONNECT X IN CINEMAS

Tickets are now on sale for MONSTA X : CONNECT X IN CINEMAS, which will hit big screens around the globe on Wednesday, December 3 and Sunday, December 7. Ahead of the release, the K-pop group has debuted an exclusive "GAMBLER" performance clip. Check it out now.

Filmed over three nights in July 2025 at the KSPO DOME in Seoul, the concert chronicles the historic 10-year journey shared by MONSTA X and MONBEBE (their fandom). This show will be available to audiences alongside CJ 4DPLEX's special formats SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing.

The cinematic celebration of MONSTA X’s decade is packed with exclusive, never-before-seen content, featuring a setlist filled with spectacular performances and a powerful live band session. Fans will witness celebrated new songs like "Fire & Ice" alongside hard-hitting favorites such as "BEASTMODE," "WHO DO U LOVE?," and "Secrets." The film also includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the preparation process and interviews where the members reflect on their careers.

The film stars MONSTA X (SHOWNU, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, JOOHONEY, and I.M); additional credits include production companies 4DPLEX and SCREENX Studio; directors Yeji Lee and Yoondong Oh; producer David Tu Sun Song; and distributor Trafalgar Releasing (excluding South Korea, Japan).

ABOUT MONSTA X:

Since debuting in 2015, MONSTA X has risen as a global force in K-pop, recognized for their powerful performances and signature sound. The six members—SHOWNU, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, JOOHONEY, and I.M—actively contribute to their music, shaping a distinct artistic identity and consistently evolving as all-around performers.