Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'

Tonight, The War And Treaty begin their stretch of opening dates for Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour.

By:
The War And Treaty’s music video for the “vital and fiery” (HITS Magazine) song, “Dumb Luck."  The music video puts the spotlight directly on the chill inducing vocals of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, as they sing a pleading prayer for humility with spirit-swelling Gospel grit.

The duo shared the story behind the song, explaining, "This is a moment where we can’t afford to take anything for granted. How we’re making it, how we’re thriving and surviving, how we stay motivated is all based on realizing three things. 1. It’s all God. 2. To whom much is given much is required. 3. It could be anyone, but it’s you so use your time wisely."

Additionally, the husband-and-wife duo marked Memorial Day weekend with emotionally charged performance tributes. Michael Trotter Jr, a war veteran himself, and Tanya Trotter started the weekend performing as part of "Opry Salutes The Troops" which aired on Circle Network.

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty have emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. With a lionhearted sonic blend – both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, "they are unlike any other act in music.” - The Tennessean.

Their major label debut album LOVER’S GAME (Mercury Nashville), was met with critical praise with Associated Press claiming, "The colossally talented pair continue their commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world.”

Earning respect, they’ve gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators, and have been recognized by the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Americana Music Association as "2022 Duo/Group of the Year.”

The duo has dominated stages across the globe including North America, Europe, Italy, Australia, and Ireland, while headlining their own shows and opening for a diverse group of living legends; Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle and Van Morrison among them.

Watch the new music video here:



