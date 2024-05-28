Video: Smash Mouth Release Video For Current Single 'Ride On'; Add New Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marking their 30th anniversary since forming in San Jose, CA in 1994, multi-platinum-selling and Grammy nominated global phenomenon Smash Mouth have returned with the perfect video for their new summer road trip song “Ride On” and have added new 2024 tour dates.

The video was shot in Northern California (San Francisco, San Jose & Lake Tahoe) and was directed and produced by Logan Parks/The Hard Way and captures the vibe of the dance-rock tune. “Ride On” was written by Paul De Lisle with help from the four other members of the band and channels Daft Punk, Tame Impala and yacht-rock vets Pablo Cruise with its top-down, hair-flowing-in-the breeze lyrics tailor-made for cruising on Pacific Coast Highway.

"We wanted a super chill vibe, a ‘Visit California’ kind of feel for this video and we think that our awesome director, Logan Parks, did a great job of capturing just that. “Ride On” can mean so many different things to different people. The main message is just get up and do it, whatever it is! Go outside! Get there! Enjoy your life, cherish nature, embrace your family and friends, you are in the driver’s seat." Paul De Lisle

Adds Zach Goode: “We had so much fun cruising around San Jose all day filming the new video. It’s not every day that you get picked up from the airport in a Cyber Truck and then they hand you the keys! It was a perfect California day in the band’s hometown and the positive vibes were strong. Cars, motorcycles, surfing, and skating - it’s all part of the lifestyle that the band lives and loves we hope the fans feel some of that from the new song and video!”

“We got the wheels/We got the weather/We got the right of way together,” sings vocalist Zach Goode, who co-wrote the song with founding member bassist Paul Gerald De Lisle, guitarist Sean Hurwitz, drummer Randy Cooke and keyboardist Michael Klooster.

Smash Mouth have been a force on the international rock ‘n’ roll scene for three decades, known for their late ‘90s chart-topping hits, “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All-Star,” the latter staple of the first Shrek film soundtrack, which recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify alone. The band’s popularity has endured over the years, with a YouTube channel boasting more than a million subscribers.

Between 1997 and 2002, the band notched six Top 20 hits, from their debut ska-punk-influenced Interscope album, Fush Yu Mang, which went double-platinum thanks to “Walkin’ on the Sun” and subsequent singles “The Fonz” and a cover of War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” which was featured in the 1998 Kevin Bacon film, Wild Things.

The band’s second album, the triple-platinum Astro Lounge, released in 1999, produced the hit single “All Star,” whose inclusion on the Shreksoundtrack (along with their cover of the Monkees’/Neil Diamond’s “I’m a Believer”) has led the band to DJ at numerous “Shrek raves” over the years, along with “Then the Morning Comes.”

﻿Other career highlights include appearing as themselves in the climactic scene of the film, Rat Race, the hit “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby,” featured in the movie Can’t Hardly Wait, and, last year, their second Christmas album, Missile Toes, featuring Susanna Hoffs, the band’s first full-length release in more than 10 years.

Smash Mouth has toured with U2, Lenny Kravitz, KISS and NSYNC and have collaborated with a variety of show business legends from the likes of Englebert Humperdinck to George Clinton to Neil Diamond. Their appearances on the Howard Stern Show as a self-proclaimed favorite of the host have also been noteworthy.

SMASH MOUTH Tour Dates

6.01.24 Preservation Plaza – Arnolds Park, IA

6.7.24 Hollywood Palladium Shrek Rave (Zach Goode DJ Set) – Hollywood, CA

6.15.24 Downtown Smyrna – Smyrna, DE

6.21.24 Batavia Downs – Batavia, NY

6.27.24 Brainerd International Raceway – Brainerd, MN

6.29.24 Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (Zach Good DJ Set) – Greenwood Village, CO

6.30.24 CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC

7.04.24 Mackenzie Main City Park – Lubbock, TX

7.18.24 Parc Jacques-Cartier – Sherbrooke, Quebec

7.26.24 Mont du Lac Resort – Superior, WI

8.03.24 Yamhill County Fair – McMinnville, OR

8.08.24 Rockin’ the Rivers Festival Site – Cardwell, MT

8.09.24 General Duffy’s Waterhole – Redmond, OR

8.10.24: Douglas County Fairgrounds Amp. – Roseburg, OR

8.16.24 Brown County Fair – Aberdeen, SD

8.17.24 SoCal Taco Fest at Waterfront Park – San Diego, CA

8.20.24 Kootenai County Fairgrounds – Coeur d’Alene, ID

8.23.24 Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club – Grand Blanc, MI

8.30.24 To Be Announced - Deadwood, SD

9.13.24 To Be Announced – Tulare, CA

9.14.24 To Be Announced – Lodi, CA

10.19.24 To Be Announced - Edmonton AB Canada

10.25.24 To Be Announced - Calgary AB Canada

11/13/24 To Be Announced - Middleton, FL

11.15.24 To Be Announced – Orlando, FL

11.16.24 To Be Announced – Orlando, FL

