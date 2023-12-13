Video: Shygirl Shares New Music Video for Latest Single​ 'Thicc'

Shygirl shares the music video for "thicc," one of her final offerings before officially ringing in the new year. Directed by Jacob Erland, the trance- inducing visual follows Shygirl and featured artist Cosha into a rave-like wonderland bursting with color.

Filled with kaleidoscopic visuals, the music video highlights her deep-rooted affinity for club and electronic music as viewers follow Shygirl into her imagined club scene. "thicc" sees Shygirl's vocals weave in and out of the song against the pulsating beat, hypnotizing and inviting the listener to let go of their inhibitions. Billboard described as, "a straight hit to the listener's pleasure center."

Speaking on the track Shy explains: "[This was] originally a song we'd made around the same time as some of the album tracks but I decided to hold this one back. I've enjoyed teasing this one at festivals and shows while still in demo mode for over a year already with the idea of somehow infusing the energy of the crowd into this final version of the song - 'thicc' is fun and carefree and definitely a tease - all the classic traits of club shy."

Earlier this year, Shygirl's debut album N ymph was shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year and saw Shy receive the AIM UK Independent Breakthrough award. The musician also opened up for Beyoncé for her Renaissance stop in London and released N ymph_o, a deluxe version of her well-received debut album.

Nymph_o, features Björk, Tinashe, Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater, Fatima Al Qadiri, and more. Fusing experimental pop and deconstructed club music, Shygirl's debut album Nymph was praised for its intimacy and emotional depth. The album included the tracks "Shlut," "Nike," "C   oochie (a bedtime story)," " Come For Me" and "F   irefly," all of which showcased Shygirl's innovative approach.

Watch the "thicc"music video and stay tuned for more Shygirl coming soon.



