Video: Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton Duet in New 'Please Please Please' Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter has shared a new music video for her hit song "Please, Please, Please," starring none other than country icon Dolly Parton. In the vintage-inspired video, the duo play driving runaway fugitives, a reference to the film Thelma & Louise.

The new version of Carpenter's track is part of her Short n' Sweet deluxe album, which features five bonus tracks. The album includes recent hits like "Taste," "Please Please Please," "Bed Chem," "Slim Pickins," "Espresso," and "Juno." The original Short n’ Sweet album has been described as her most personal album yet, spanning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art. The album recently won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

As an actor, Carpenter had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Listen to the full Short n' Sweet deluxe album below.

