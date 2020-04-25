Shutdown Streaming
Video Roundup: Kesha, Austin Mahone, Charlie Puth, Jesse McCartney and More Perform on Elvis Duran's STAY AT HOME BALL

Radio personality Elvis Duran organized the Stay at Home Ball to benefit Project C.U.R.E.

Performers included Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Jesse McCartney, Meghan Trainor, JoJo, Kesha, Train, Austin Mahone, Charlie Puth, and many more.

Check out videos of some of the performances below!

Kesha

Jesse McCartney

Austin Mahone

Jagwar Twin

Charlie Puth

Dinah Jane

