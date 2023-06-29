Video: Rapper & Producer J French Releases Music Video For Single 'MERCI'

The song is off his recently released sixth album All Love that came out on April 14, 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Dallas, TX based Oklahoma City born rapper, multi-instrumentalist, and producer J French releases the music video for his single “MERCI” today, off his recently released sixth album All Love that came out on April 14, 2023.

This new music video for “MERCI” follows the successful release of stand out single “BREAKFAST” off J French’s previous album Good Karma and which has seen placements in videos with major brands, including the UFC, NBA, Footlocker, Dallas Cowboys and most recently Jake Paul’s highly anticipated return to YouTube that boasts more than 1.1 Million views to date.

Following the success of  “BREAKFAST,” J French is releasing the music video for “MERCI” with hopes to replicate his previous success, as he gets ready to release more music videos from All Love throughout the year.

When asked about his new music video for “MERCI”, J French said, “This video is a depiction of my real life and what I was doing when I was coming up with the song, and how one creative idea leads to another. And how art is the evidence of GOD or our highest level of existence. Through Art you can actually learn yourself. Also I’m drawing a picture of an artist ‘Jean-Michel Basquiat’.”

J French is a renowned rapper, multi-instrumentalist, producer, fashion designer, mental health advocate and public speaker from Oklahoma City. The son of four-time Grammy-winning percussionist and vocalist Brother Num, J French received formal percussion training from his father early on. He eventually went on to master the cornet, piano, xylophone, violin, and cello by middle school.

French's first rap was written to Devin The Dude's "Don't Wait" at age 12. As he wrote more rhymes and performed them aloud, French quickly discovered that rap was the perfect remedy for his severe speech impediment (a stuttering problem that prevented French from speaking in public between the age of 7 and 10).

To date J French has released 6 studio albums including Jaguar Jesus, OBG, OBG 1.5, JAGG, Good Karma and his latest album All Love. Now, with over 50 million streams across streaming platforms, J French has successfully garnered a strong following that spans across the US and UK.  

J French has worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Jah Born (of Erykah Badu's official band RC & The Gritz), Yella Beezy, and more, and already has some exciting collaborations in the work for his next release. Stay tuned to J French’s socials below for updates on future music video releases off All Love, as well as new music and tour dates from this talented artist.



