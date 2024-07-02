Video: ROYEL OTIS Share 'Merry Mary Marry Me' Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Royel Otis have just dropped their new video documenting their life throughout the tour for bonus track “Merry Mary Marry Me” directed by Jamieson Kerr. The Sydney duo also celebrated their “Murder on the Dancefloor” cover for Triple J’s Like a Version reaching #1 on US Alternative Radio and has gone gold in Australia along with “Oysters in My Pocket.”

They wrapped a sold out North American spring tour ending with huge crowds at Shaky Knees, Boston Calling and Bottlerock as well as selling out two nights at The Racket in New York City, The Fonda in Los Angeles, Lincoln Hall in Chicago and more. For fans who missed out, the band have already announced their return in the fall, already selling out two nights at The Bellwether with an additional night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, two nights at The Brooklyn Steel with night one sold out, and Metro in Chicago with an upgrade to The Salt Shed for the second night. They also added new show dates in Boston at Citizens House of Blues, Oakland at The Fox, and San Francisco at The Fillmore.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN, is the first jewel in the crown for Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell with 13 tracks of melodic, pop-inspired indie and woozy psych that never stays to one lane. Handbraking towards psychedelic weirdness and dissonant noise, Royel Otis have no issue keeping all who listen on their toes. After the release of two EPs that took the band on a fast-track ride to global notoriety, PRATTS & PAIN is here to propel Pavlovic and Maddell through their next chapter, adventures abound with no limits.

TOUR DATES

FALL

9/9/24 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

9/11 - Essex - Rochester, NY

9/12 - History - Toronto, ON SOLD OUT

9/13 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI SOLD OUT

9/14 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

9/15 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

9/17 - Metro - Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

9/18 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL UPGRADED

9/19 - Pygmalion FEST - Urbana, IL

9/21 - Bourbon & Beyond FEST - Louisville, KY

9/22 - Iron Blossom - Richmond, VA

9/24 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

9/25 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

9/26 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

9/27 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC SOLD OUT

9/28 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

9/30 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA SOLD OUT

10/1 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN SOLD OUT

10/8 - The Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO SOLD OUT

10/9 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS SOLD OUT

10/11-13 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

10/14 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

10/15 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

10/16 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles

10/16 - The Fillmore - San Francisco SOLD OUT

10/18 - The Fox - Oakland, CA

10/20 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR SOLD OUT

10/21 - The Moore - Seattle, WA

10/22 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC UPGRADED

All dates supported by Friko excluding Chicago supported by Johnny Cheddar

Album Tracklisting

1. Adored

2. Fried Rice

3. Foam

4. Sonic Blue

5. Heading For The Door

6. Velvet

7. IHYSM

8. Molly

9. Daisy Chain

10. Glory to Glory

11. Always Always

12. Big Ciggie

13. Claw Foot [Bonus Track]

14. ﻿Merry Mary Marry Me [Bonus Track]

Photo Credit: Georges Antoni

Comments