Video: Psych Rockers CACTUS FLOWERS Debut 'Dead Moon Rising Video

Houston's Cactus Flowers announce the November 17th release of their sophomore full-length Elation.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Video: Psych Rockers CACTUS FLOWERS Debut 'Dead Moon Rising Video

Among the latest to emerge from a Texas psych-rock tradition that goes back more than fifty years, Houston's Cactus Flowers announce the November 17th release of their sophomore full-length Elation with the new video for  “Dead Moon Rising.”

Once again, frontwoman/bandleader Jessica A.M. channels the power of a live volcano through her guitar rig, her tone pouring through your speakers like scorching lava. Meanwhile, her mystical lyrics convey a dreamlike, starry-eyed romanticism spiked with a bite of attitude.

Raised by a mom who photographed bands for Rolling Stone during the magazine's counter-culture heyday, Jessica was, believe it or not, a late bloomer when it came to playing rock music. Originally, her path seemed to point in the direction of her formal violin training. But once she discovered the electric guitar in college, the die was cast. And when she met drummer and musical soulmate Mark Carcamo, a chemical reaction catalyzed, giving rise to Cactus Flowers's intoxicating cocktail of psychedelia, fuzz, doom and classic rock.

“It took me like 7 or 8 years to craft my sound,” Jessica explains. But once it clicked, there was no turning back. Recorded by Grammy-winning producer Steve Christensen (Khruangbin, Steve Earle), Elation is a super-charged, almost monolithic realization of the band's vision, which now includes bassist John Griffin (who produced the band's debut full-length, 2019's Incantations). Fittingly enough, the band wrote the bulk of Elation on numerous desert drives from Texas to the West Coast. Taken together, the songs take the listener on a fuzz-soaked musical journey of inner self discovery.

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainments New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With On And On Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainment's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With 'On And On'

A fresh, new, K-Pop boy group is bursting onto the scene from FNC Entertainment! The seven-member AMPERS&ONE has debuted today with their highly anticipated debut album 'AMPERSAND ONE', which is now available on all streaming platforms! Listen to the album here and check out the music video for title track 'On And On'!

2
Michael Nau Releases New Single Tiny Flakes Photo
Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'

The singer-songwriter’s relaxed attitude toward making records is discernible in the sound. Awhile back, veteran producer and engineer Adrien Olsen (The Killers, Lucy Dacus, Fruit Bats), approached him about recording in his Richmond, Virginia-based studio. For the first time in a while, Michael had some sessions on the calendar.

3
Kid Souf Drops Catchy Pop Track Party Favors Photo
Kid Souf Drops Catchy Pop Track 'Party Favors'

Kid Souf electrifies the scene with his catchy pop track, 'Party Favors'. Reflecting on a past relationship, he channels his pain into a cathartic experience.

4
Leo Sawikin Releases New York Im Coming Home Today Photo
Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'

New York City singer / songwriter Leo Sawikin released “New York I’m Coming Home” - the fourth single off his upcoming summer 2024 album release recorded at Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard’s Studio Litho in Seattle with producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Modest Mouse, The Shins). 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
CHICAGO Receives Plaque to Commemorate 27th Anniversary on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Receives Plaque to Commemorate 27th Anniversary on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS