Video: Orville Peck Shares Music Video for Noah Cyrus Collaboration 'How Far Will We Take It?'

Boundary-breaking artist Orville Peck has shared his highly-anticipated duets album Stampede Vol. 1. Alongside the album arrives a stunning video for the Noah Cyrus collaboration, "How Far Will We Take It?".

Stampede Vol. 1 also features collaborations with Midland, Allison Russell, ﻿and Nathaniel Rateliff, in addition to the Willie Nelson-assisted cover of queer classic “Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond Of Each Other” and a rollicking rendition of "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)" with Elton John.

Peck will kick off his Stampede headline tour on May 28 in Asheville, NC. See all dates below and click HERE for tickets.

Stampede Vol. 1 tracklist:

1. Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other [with Willie Nelson]

2. The Hurtin' Kind [with Midland]

3. Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) [with Elton John]

4. Chemical Sunset [with Allison Russell]

5. How Far Will We Take It? [with Noah Cyrus]

6. Miénteme [with Bu Cuaron]

7. Conquer The Heart [with Nathaniel Rateliff

Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates

5/28 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit *^

5/30 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheatee *^

5/31 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

6/1 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

6/3 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! - Outdoor *^

6/4 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *^

6/5 — Grand Rapids, MI — TBA *^

6/7 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion *^

6/8 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

6/9 — Indianapolis, IN — Rock the Ruins *^

6/11 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory *^

6/13 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

6/14 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *^

6/29 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

6/30 — Washington, DC — The Anthem +#

7/1 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater +#

7/3 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +#

7/4 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

7/8 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

7/10 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/11 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/14 — Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/27 — Newport, RI — Newport Folk Festival

7/28 — Harrisburg, PA — Riverfront Park ~%

7/30 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory ~%

8/1 — Kansas City, MO — GrindersKC ~%

8/2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral ~%

8/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center %

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met presented by Highmark @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson

