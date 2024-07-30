Video: Nikki Lorenzo Releases Video for Song 'Lista'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nikki Lorenzo is thrilled to announce the release of the video for her song "Lista," a visually stunning and emotionally charged masterpiece directed by Bianca Poletti. The video has been chosen as an official selection by The Hollyshorts Film Festival taking place in Los Angeles on August 12th.



The video portrays a couple locked in a passionate struggle, torn between their desires and the knowledge that their love is not meant to be. The song written by Nikki, reunites Lorenzo and 'True Detective' star John Hawkes on screen where they engage in an erotic dance which serves as a powerful backdrop conflicted by their desires.



Nikki declared, “”Lista' is my version of the ouroboros depicted in a relationship. The spiral that beats in the body like a drumming pulse when lovers are unable to make their destructive love work. I found myself in a maze of a hopeless romance, and this song took form as some kind of atonement, a karmic confession. I close out the song by saying, 'Two people at war with themselves could never bring each other peace,’ which defined my experience with the dance we do- going back and forth with someone we know we shouldn't be with. Yet, we remain to a self-inflicted curse and dare call it love, only to become the snake eating itself.”



There has been no shortage of praise for "Lista", Plastic Magazine UK said, “Musically, ‘Lista’ serves up a stunning alternative pop sound that perfectly balances Nikki’s Latin roots with her progressive pop style cut with slick R&B vibes”, and continued, "Nikki spins instantly catchy melodies, resulting in a sultry jam full of memorable writing and immersive instrumentation", and C41 Magazine stated, LISTA' stands as a visual and emotional journey that transcends the ordinary, showcasing the depth of storytelling and artistic collaboration."

ABOUT NIKKI LORENZO

Nikki Lorenzo is a Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress born in Miami, Florida, during a hurricane. After moving to Los Angeles and forming a band with musicians she found on Craigslist, her song "Work That Charm" was featured on the CW's "Significant Mother" and spun into a Target commercial. Nikki went on to write, direct, and star in her first poetry film, "Billie, Jasmine and the Poet," and booked her first role on CBS's "Criminal Minds."

In her love for theatre, Nikki starred as the lead in the jazz musical "Club Rendezvous," which premiered at the Geffen Playhouse and played a sold-out show at the Wallis Annenberg Theatre. She voiced the character of "Alena" in the hit fiction podcast, "Rose Drive," crowned by Forbes Magazine. Lorenzo has written commercials for Coca-Cola, Target, Planned Parenthood, Sephora, and other beauty brands, highlighting her poetry. She played opposite John Hawkes in two short films, "Tomahawk" (a poetry film written by Nikki) and "Water and Smoke" (written by Hawkes). They reunite again in the music-film of her latest release, "LISTA."

Image Credit: Lauren Withrow

