Video: Larusta & The Dead Dogs Release New Music Video 'King Of Your Fall'

Larusta has released his new single, 'King of Your Fall.' This alternative rock masterpiece captures the raw emotion and lyrical depth of his journey, offering listeners an evocative blend of personal experiences and musical exploration; it's a journey through the highs and lows of life, encapsulated in the timeless, lyrical, and elemental essence of alt rock.

The original idea behind the song was to create a self-empowering anthem, heavily influenced by the sounds of PJ Harvey's first three albums. The track weaves together Larusta's personal experiences with evocative storytelling, inviting listeners to reflect on their own journeys. With its powerful lyrics and haunting melodies, 'King of Your Fall' stands as a testament to resilience and self-discovery. The accompanying music video furthers the song's powerful narrative to life, adding a visual dimension to its already profound impact.

Larusta invites listeners to join him on this captivating journey. In autumn 2024, he will release his debut album, 'The Life You Save May Be Your Own,' celebrating with a release show at the 'Art Stalker' in Berlin, with more shows to come in the UK (Dingwalls 7/09/24 pending confirmation).

The music video for 'King of Your Fall' is a collaborative effort, written by Larusta and directed by Alex Christidis and Larusta. Assistant-director Stefanos Vaiopoulos contributed to the seamless execution of the video. Produced by Larusta and Maeve Lennon, the video captures the song's essence through striking visuals and compelling storytelling. The recording engineers, Patryk Marcyniuk and Fergal McBride, worked diligently at Echo Ray Studio in London to ensure the highest quality of sound. The track was mixed by Maeve Lennon and mastered by Mike Sting at Camden Records, London, adding the final polish to this exceptional release.

ABOUT Larusta & The Dead Dogs

Larusta, coming from the small country town Möckmühl in southern Germany, initially underwent an unstable development; Years of changing places of residence, jobs, and musical projects, nothing seemed to be catching on. A particularly formative period was during his time in Prague, Czechia, around the age of ten, when his parents' dramatic divorce left a lasting impact. Music became a refuge, with lyrics offering solace and meaning. The discovery of grunge music during his teenage years ignited a passion, leading Larusta to form a school band and teach himself the guitar. Despite lacking a formal musical or artistic background, the profound influence of music on his father spurred him on his path.

The decisive step to London marked a new beginning for Larusta - here he found not only a musical home but also an audience for his work, coined the 'Dark Lyrical Alternative.' The pivotal decision to move to London to pursue his musical dreams meant regular performances in pubs and venues throughout London. His sound is akin to that of PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, and Warren Zevon, making him a perfect addition to similar playlists.

Music serves as a refuge and a means of processing life's challenges, providing a foundation for his artistic expression. While not religious, Larusta believes in a transcendental force beyond human comprehension. This belief, combined with a view that not everything happens for a reason, shapes his profound and introspective lyrics. Inspiration comes from life's trials and triumphs, with writing being a therapeutic and reflective process. Each song often begins as a poem, evolving into the powerful musical narratives found in 'King of Your Fall.' Larusta's ambitions are clear: to build an impressive body of work and achieve significant success in the music industry. A standout dream is to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, a testament to his aspirations and dedication to his craft.

Photo Credit: Alex Christidis

